Appiah Stadium sparked buzz online after being spotted in a lively exchange with President John Dramani Mahama at the Prempeh International Airport

In a video, he engaged in a lively conversation with Mahama before he was apparently stopped by a soldier from following him onto his plane

The video sparked mixed reactions online, with many Ghanaians expressing amazement at Appiah Stadium's latest antics

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Controversial political commentator Appiah Stadium courted attention online after an encounter with President John Dramani Mahama.

Appiah Stadium engages in conversation with President John Dramani Mahama at the Prempeh Airport in Kumasi. Image credit: @gists_online

Source: TikTok

The president visited the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, on November 12, 2025, for the launch of the government’s flagship ‘nkoko nkitinkiti’ project.

The project, officially named the Nkoko Nkitinkiti Household and Backyard Poultry Production Initiative, was launched at the Jubilee Park. It forms part of the broader Feed Ghana Programme and the National Plan for Agricultural Transformation, Food Sovereignty, and Shared Prosperity.

Following the launch, the president was transported to the Prempeh International Airport in Kumasi for his journey back to the seat of government in the capital, Accra.

Appiah Stadium meets President Mahama at airport

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the controversial political figure, whose real name is Frank Kwaku Appiah, was spotted engaging in conversation with President John Dramani Mahama.

The two engaged in a hearty conversation as usual, and Appiah was even spotted whispering in the president’s ear.

After sharing a wry smile, Mahama disengaged from the conversation and went towards his waiting plane.

He appeared to spot Appiah Stadium following him and made a gesture indicating that he would call him to continue their conversation.

As the president continued his walk away, Appiah Stadium tried to follow before a military officer behind him appeared to quicken his step in order to get in front of him and block his path.

The TikTok video of the moment is below.

Appiah Stadium and President Mahama’s relationship

A notable figure in Ghanaian politics, Appiah Stadium rose to fame as a famed serial caller for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the days of ex-President Kuffuor.

In recent years, Appiah Stadium has transitioned into an impassioned defender of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) after building a personal relationship with President John Dramani Mahama during his time as the opposition leader between 2017 and 2024.

The two have had many memorable encounters at public events, including a similar airport meet-up in July when Mahama appeared to tease the political commentator and his loyal sidekick, Kwame Ahenfie.

Below is a TikTok video of President Mahama teasing Appiah Stadium and Kwame Ahenfie.

Source: YEN.com.gh