Popular TikToker Priscilla Afia Larbi was allegedly among the six people who died in the El-Wak Stadium stampede on November 12

In a statement, the Ghana Armed Forces detailed the cause of the stampede and halted the recruitment exercise temporarily

Friends of the late popular TikTok personality have mourned her tragic demise with many videos and tributes on social media

Friends of a popular Ghanaian TikToker and an alleged victim of the stampede at El-Wak Sports Stadium, Priscilla Afia Larbi, have mourned her demise on social media.

Popular TikToker Priscilla Afia Larbi is alleged to be among the six victims of the El-Wak Stadium stampede.

On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, a stampede occurred at the stadium during the Ghana Armed Forces' annual recruitment exercise.

In a press statement released by the Armed Forces, six individuals died in the unfortunate incident, with many others sustaining severe injuries.

The unfortunate incident occurred after a large number of applicants reportedly breached security protocols.

According to the military, 28 people were taken to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment: five were reported to have been in the ICU, while 12 remained in critical condition.

Following the incident, officials from the ruling government, including the Gender Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey and Deputy Defence Minister Brogya Genfi, have visited the residences of some victims to commiserate with their families.

TikToker Priscilla Larbi, who had over 40,000 followers on TikTok, is reported to be among the six deceased, including Priscilla Akua Nyamalor, Midorse Matilda, and Yvonne Amoateng.

Priscilla Afia Larbi's last TikTok post before her apparent death is below:

Friends mourn alleged El-Wak stampede victim

In several posts seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, friends of one of the alleged victims, Priscilla, shared tributes as they mourned her tragic demise.

TikToker Bhig Toni Don announced the news of her demise with an old video of the deceased showing off her curvy figure.

Another TikToker, Daniel Nartey, also shared a video of the late Priscilla dancing in front of a television to popular musicians Nii Funny and Spanky's 2019 hit song, Broken Heart, inside a plush room.

El-Wak Stadium stampede victim Priscilla Akua Nyamalor's mother speaks after her daughter's death.

He also accompanied the video with an emotional caption, stating:

"Herh, I still can’t believe you’re no more 😭💔."

Others also flooded the comment section of Priscilla's last TikTok post to express their grief over her untimely death.

Below are the TikTok videos of friends mourning Midorse Matilda's sad death:

Reactions to El-Wak stampede victim's death

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ella commented:

"Oh, she posted just a day ago😭😭. Ei."

Efya_dailysmile Ba said:

"Eii, she posted in the morning and died the same day, eiiii 😭😭."

Bella is 26th November wrote:

"Herh 😳, rest well. 🥹 Ghana, hmm, we’ve failed as a country."

Papa Kwesi commented:

"Ei Priscilla, is that how to die?"

Priscy said:

"Eiii, I can’t believe this is true. Herh death 😪😭."

El-Wak stampede victim's mother breaks silence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that El-Wak Stadium stampede victim Priscilla Akua Nyamalor's mother spoke to the media after her daughter's death.

In an interview, an emotional Abigail Nyamalor detailed the phone conversation she had with her daughter moments before she died in the tragedy.

Priscilla Akua Nyamalor's mother also narrated how she got the news about her daughter's death during a phone conversation with a stranger.

