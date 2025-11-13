Appiah Stadium attended the launch of the NDC government's "Nkoko Nkitinkiti” initiative at the Jubilee Park on Wednesday, November 12

In a video, the political activist got into a heated interaction with a young fan who begged him for money during his departure from the event

The heated incident came days after Appiah Stadium's encounter with Serwaa Amihere at the 29th GJA Awards event in Kumasi

Controversial NDC supporter Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has stirred controversy following his heated public encounter with a young fan.

Appiah Stadium fumes and pushes a young man for begging him for money after the Nkoko Nkitinkiti initiative launch in Kumasi on Wednesday, November 12. Photo source: @paxword.media0

Source: TikTok

On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama travelled to the Ashanti Region to officially launch the "Nkoko Nkitinkiti” initiative aimed at boosting Ghana’s food security and inclusive growth agenda.

The initiative would also see the government distribute three million birds across all 276 constituencies to benefit 60,000 households.

Appiah Stadium and notable members of the current NDC government, including Deputy Agric Minister John Dumelo and Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amaokohene, were present at the launch event held at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi.

Appiah Stadium dismisses fan in public

Following the launch event, several residents and fans rushed towards Appiah Stadium as he and some associates left Jubilee Park.

In a video, the crowd followed the political activist to the car park, where he shared money with them after their appeal to him.

As he left, a young man who had benefitted from his generosity continued to follow Appiah Stadium, begging for financial assistance.

The fan's actions angered the staunch NDC supporter, who pushed him back and confronted him. He cautioned the young man not to follow him around, despite the young man's continuous pleas.

The TikTok video of Appiah Stadium dismissing the fan after the launch event at the Jubilee Park is below:

Appiah Stadium bows before Serwaa Amihere

Appiah Stadium's encounter with the fan comes days after his interaction with Serwaa Amihere at the 29th edition of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards, held at the Jubilee Hall in the Manhyia Palace on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Appiah Stadium shook hands with Serwaa Amihere as she arrived at the Jubilee Hall for the awards ceremony.

The media personality looked elegant, with her heavy makeup and glamorous dress, after entering the hall.

Appiah Stadium bows before Serwaa Amihere during an encounter at the 29th GJA Awards on November 8, 2025. Photo source: @gists_online

Source: TikTok

During their encounter, Appiah told Serwaa how happy he was to meet her at the grand event. He asked the GHOne TV presenter whether she knew him, to which she replied in the affirmative.

The staunch NDC activist, awed by Serwaa's beauty, could not hide his excitement as he bowed before her.

Appiah later held the new lawyer's soft hand as he escorted her to the main hall before the event's commencement.

The TikTok video of Appiah Stadium bowing before Serwaa Amihere during their encounter at the 29th GJA Awards is below:

Soldier stops Appiah Stadium from chasing Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a soldier stopped Appiah Stadium from chasing President John Dramani Mahama before he boarded the presidential jet at the Prempeh I International Airport.

In a video, the controversial political commentator attempted to board the president's jet after they interacted on the tarmac.

The soldier who noticed Appiah Stadium immediately blocked his path, preventing him from getting onto the plane.

Source: YEN.com.gh