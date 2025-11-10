Dr Theo Acheampong, an economist and risk analyst, has reportedly been appointed by President John Mahama as a technical advisor to the Ministry of Finance

His appointment, which has not been officially confirmed by the Ministry or presidency, was widely shared on social media by NPP activists

Dr Acheampong confirmed the appointment in a now-deleted post, outlining his role in strengthening the newly established Fiscal Council

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Dr Theo Acheampong, an economist and risk analyst, has reportedly been appointed by President John Mahama as a technical advisor to the Ministry of Finance.

Although this has not been officially communicated by the Ministry of Finance or the presidency, Dr Acheampong's alleged appointment was shared widely on social media by many political activists aligned with the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

President John Mahama reportedly appoints Dr Theo Acheampong as Technical Advisor to the Finance Ministry. Photo credit: Theo Acheampong & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

P.K. Sarpong, a well-known NPP activist, in a Facebook post, described Dr. Acheampong as a "fake neutral" who had been rewarded for his criticism of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

"Dr Theo Acheampong has been appointed by President Mahama to the Finance Ministry as Technical Advisor. All the noise was for an appointment. It is always about interest, not Ghana. Fake neutral," he wrote.

Read Facebook post below:

Did Theo Acheampong confirm his appointment?

Dr. Acheampong initially confirmed the appointment in a Facebook post, which was later deleted.

In the now-deleted post, he disclosed that he would serve as the technical advisor to the newly established Fiscal Council of the Finance Ministry.

He further stated that his role would focus on establishing and strengthening the Fiscal Council, ensuring value for money in public spending, and managing energy and extractives, including petroleum revenue, among other areas.

"In our highly polarized environment, I know that some colleagues, acquaintances, and friends may see this as a surprise, be concerned, and even skeptical. For others, it is a logical next step," he wrote in the now-deleted Facebook post.

"For me, it’s better to bring my 15+ years of experience across multiple jurisdictions in public finance, energy, and extractives into the room to shape policy directly," he added.

Read another Facebook post below:

Reactions to Theo Acheampong's alleged appointment

Below are some of the reactions to Dr. Theo Acheampong's alleged appointment.

@Ridwan Issah-Khalifah said:

"Adwuma No Asi. I can't question his competence though. He is good, hope he delivers. Neutrals no are all being taken oo."

@Matopa Cold Head Receiver said:

"Well deserved. I like Theo,such a fine brain."

@Justice A. Newton-Offei commented:

"Dr Theo Acheampong has been appointed by John Dramani Mahama to the Finance Ministry as Technical Advisor. All the noise was for appointment; by the end of 2028, all CSOs and pseudo-neutrals will be aboard the gravy-train."

President Mahama appoints Professor Lord Mensah and Prof Seidu Alidu to top state institutions. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Prof Mensah and Prof Seidu secure appointments

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had appointed two University of Ghana professors to lead key public institutions.

Prof Lord Mensah was named as the Head of the Local Government Service, replacing Dr Nana Ato Arthur

Prof Seidu Alidu was also appointed as Executive Secretary of the Water Resources Commission.

Source: YEN.com.gh