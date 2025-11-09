Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor has exposed a gospel musician who treated her like a stranger during negotiations

The celebrity mother made this known during her latest interview with celebrated media personality Andy Dosty

Some social media users have commented on award-winning gospel singer Celestine Donkor's post

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor has opened up about an encounter she had with a fellow gospel performer.

She claimed that before the artist agreed to perform at her event, the popular artist, whom she regarded as a friend, demanded that she pay 70% of the fee in advance.

Celestine Donkor recounts paying singer 70% before event

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM on November 6, 2025, Celestine said she was taken aback by the course of events, particularly given the cordial relationship she believed existed between them. The musician noted that she personally invited the performer in the hopes of receiving some understanding or support.

Celestine initially thought it was standard practice when the artist directed her to speak with her management team, but she soon realised she was being treated like a stranger.

"Not everyone has the same mindset, so you can’t force this on some people; it has to come from the heart. It was very shocking, especially the way the person went about it," she said.

"This is someone I hang out with, we talk, and we have a good relationship. When I needed the person for my event, she gave me her terms and asked me to talk to her manager, which was okay with me.

"I was treated like a total stranger. I was charged and given payment conditions. I had to pay 70% upfront, and the person would only come after that was paid. I started dealing with the artiste directly, and she gave me permission to use her picture on the flier," she explained.

"The flyers were already out, and I was passed on to the manager. The stress around the event at that time wasn’t a joke, so I was begging the person. I was literally on my knees, promising to honour my part of the agreement after the event," she narrated.

"It was a big no. They said no 70% down payment, no show. The flyers were already out, but the person didn’t show up," she said.

"The begging wasn’t because of how big the artiste was. It’s just because the flyers were out and the person was on them. You’re doing an event and you’ve publicised it, so it would be a disappointment if the person doesn’t show up," she added.

"I had to do all I could to convince this person—that was my approach, but it didn’t work. I don’t blame them. At the end of the day, you work with the management team. I’m friends with the artiste, not the management," she concluded.

Source: YEN.com.gh