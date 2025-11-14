Ghanaians are yet to come to terms with the unfortunate stampede at El-Wak Stadium that claimed six lives

Details have emerged about Yvonne Amoateng, one of the six ladies who died during the military recruitment exercise

Netizens have expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving family on the passing of the six ladies

Ghanaians have been thrown into mourning after new details emerged about the passing of Yvonne Amoateng, one of six individuals who died in the El-Wak Stadium stampede on November 12.

This comes after a popular TikTok page, the Voice of ATU announced that Yvonne Amoateng was a student at the Accra Technical University at the time of the unfortunate incident.

The post indicated that Yvonne was a student in the Building Technology Department at the time of her passing.

She also attended Akuse Methodist Senior High Technical (AMEST) in the Eastern Region for her secondary education.

Also a TikTok user, @djema_1, who claimed to be the niece of the late Yvonne Amoateng in a post wondered if the decision of the young student to apply to the Ghana Armed Forces was the best.

"Yvonne, you've killed me oo, how can I live with this? Maybe we should've just left you to complete first. Can't imagine the pain you went through, screaming on top of your lungs yet no help. Rest well, my daughter. If only I could hold you one more time," she wrote.

Yvonne Amoateng, who was an avid user of TikTok and often shared videos, proved to be a lively and fun person.

Known on TikTok as @brown_yvette0188, Yvonne Amoateng often posted videos, admiring her beauty, reacting to viral online trends, and singing her favorite songs.

Government's delegation visits El Wak stampede victims

On Thursday, November 13, a high-powered government delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Defence Ernest Brogya Genfi and Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, visited the family to commiserate with them on their loss.

The delegation expressed their sympathies to the grieving family and emphasized the commitment of the government to support the family during this difficult time.

Relatives of Yvonne Amoateng were distraught as they wailed over the passing of their loved one under such tragic circumstances.

At the time of writing, the videos showing Yvonne Amoateng enjoying a fun time had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the videos below:

Peeps console Yvonne Amoateng's family

Social media users who reacted to the video have mourned with the grieving family of Yvonne Amoateng.

Kobby opined:

"Condolences to the family. Bad leadership always has a negative impact on the citizens, and that saddens me."

Shay | Lady stated:

"Ah, Yvonne, I’ve made a new post on my backup account oo. It’s past 12h already; by now you’ve interacted with it… Ah Yvonne… Imu, please come back."

Robert Gadoseh:

"May her soul rest in peace."

Matilda's family mourns after her death death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Matilda Midorse's family have expressed sorrow over the El Wak stampede.

The father of the El-Wak tragedy victim could not hold back his tears as he and his wife mourned their daughter’s death.

Loved ones of the late Matilda Midorse were also seen rolling on the floor and wailing in sorrow after learning of her demise.

