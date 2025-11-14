Popular Ghanaian actress and model Queen Paticia has graduated from a health college with a degree

Ghanaian actress and model Millicent Patricia Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Queen Paticia, has graduated from a health college with a degree.

Popular Ghanaian actress and model Queen Paticia graduates from a health college with a degree. Photo source: @queenpaticia

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, November 13, 2025, the viral internet sensation took to her official TikTok page to announce her latest academic achievement.

Queen Paticia shared a series of photos from her private post-graduation photoshoot session.

In the photos, the actress looked gorgeous with heavy makeup and wore a sleeveless women's waistcoat and black satin wide-leg trousers.

Queen Paticia wore her graduation sash around her neck, which indicated that the actress had graduated from the health college as a Health Facility Assistant.

Another photo showed the model flashing a bright smile as she wore her graduation gown and held her cap while posing for the camera.

Queen Paticia, who became a viral internet sensation in 2021 for her infamous dancing videos, accompanied the photos with a short message, expressing her gratitude to God for her new academic milestone.

She wrote:

"Did you know your favorite girl is a graduate? See what the Lord has done. He made all things look beautiful at His own time. Thank you, God."

The TikTok photos of Queen Paticia's post-graduation photoshoot session are below:

Ghanaians congratulate Queen Paticia on her graduation

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Niki commented:

"Congrats, beauty."

NK said:

"Congratulations. All the best and more wins."

Afia Golden wrote:

"Congratulations 🎉 my darling."

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh