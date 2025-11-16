Shatta Wale made an unannounced appearance at the 2025 Tidal Rave Festival in Accra on Saturday, November 15, 2025

During his performance as the 'wildcard' artiste, Shatta gifted brand new phones to five female fans on stage

Videos of his performance and his act of appreciation for fans have garnered massive reactions from social media users

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Dancehall music star Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, brought smiles to fans at the 2025 Tidal Rave.

Shatta Wale, who featured as a 'wildcard artiste' at the concert on Saturday, November 15, 2025, thrilled the crowd with an energetic performance.

Shatta Wale kneels before female fans as he gifts them phones at 2025 Tidal Rave al La Palm Beach Hotel. Photo source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

He dished out back to back hits to the excitement of concertgoers, including Black Stars winger Fatawu Issahaku, who had filled up La Palm Beach Hotel in Accra.

Watch Shatta Wale move the crowd in the video below:

Shatta Wale gifts 6 phones to female fans

As if his performance was not exciting enough, Shatta Wale, delighted the crowd by handing out multiple phones to fans on stage.

Watch Shatta Wale's opening act on stage:

Midway through his performance, Shatta Wale, who recently missed out on a Grammy nomination, got some female fans, five in number, called up on the stage. He went on his knees to present the phones to the ladies.

"I appreciate guys so much. Everything I do in my life, it's me and my fans...I love girls oo I love girls. I want to be humble. I wanna thank you so much for supporting my music. I respect you guys so much. I want you guys to know that I'm humble and I'm so happy."

After handing over the phones to the lucky ladies, he got up and asked if he could hug them. When it got to the turn of the last lady, who looked plump than the rest, Shatta Wale indicated his preference for 'obolo' (chubby) girls before hugging her.

"You girls are looking so beautiful. Can I give you a hug? God bless you...I like 'obolo' girls," he said to the excitement of the ladies and those present.

Watch the video of Shatta Wale gifting phones to five ladies below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's Tidal Rave appearance

Shatta Wale's appearance, performance, and kind gesture of gifting phones to his fans at the 2025 Tidal Rave Festival have earned him massive admiration on social media. Many who have seen the videos have taken to the comment section to praise him.

Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh compiled

.

Shatta Wale donates to hurricane victims in Jamaica

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had donated to the victims of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica through Vybz Kartel's Adidja Palmer Foundation.

Shatta's donation was announced on social media by Kartel, who described it as love, urgency, and brotherhood in action.

The news of Shatta Wale's donation triggered massive reactions online, with many praising the Ghanaian superstar

Source: YEN.com.gh