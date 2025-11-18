Funny Face has clapped back at his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, after she passed some comments about him that he considered 'hurtful'

In a chat with his colleague and close friend Kwaku Manu, the comic actor stated that Vanessa's jabs did not bother him, which he considered a sign of his growth

The video of Funny Face's response to Vanessa stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians praising him for his newfound maturity

Comic actor Funny Face has sparked reactions on social media after he reacted to recent ‘hurtful’ comments passed by his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

On November 9, 2025, Funny Face and Vanessa exchanged heated words on the Kasapreko podcast, hosted by her twin brothers, the Mystic Twins.

Discussing their doomed relationship, the former lovers who share three kids, passionately disagreed on who suffered irreparable harm from their toxic relationship.

Vanessa said Funny Face failed to protect her as the mother of his children and instead set her up for public ridicule.

The comic actor pushed back and stated that he suffered more damage as he ended up with a mental problem that plagues him to this day.

Following their conversation, Vanessa Nicole jabbed her former lover as she warned Ghanaians against calling her his ‘wife’.

"If you see me in town, please don't call me Funny Face's wife. He never married me. He has never seen my father. He doesn't even know him. He has only heard of his name. I am begging you guys, we are not married."

She also said that they no longer have much of a relationship aside from agreeing to co-parent their children.

"We have both agreed and come to the understanding of co-parenting just for the kids. That is the only reason why we are going to be here to talk because it is just the kids and nothing more," she added.

Funny Face responds to Vanessa’s jabs

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the Chorkor Trotro star responded to the ‘hurtful’ comments his baby mama passed about him.

Speaking with his close friend Kwaku Manu, Funny Face said he was happy about the jabs and insults he suffered because it made him realise he has gotten past his mental health challenges.

He said previously, some of Vanessa’s comments might have triggered him but his ability to now brush them off are indicative of his newfound state of mind.

Before his relationship with Vanessa came to an end, Funny Face suffered a mental breakdown that played out in the public eye in ugly fashion.

He levelled several allegations against his ex-partner, including accusing her of having relations with other notable figures in the entertainment industry.

He also publicly lashed out at his colleagues in the movie industry, including Lil Win, Bismark The Joke and Kalybos, as well as high profile benefactors such as Fadda Dickson, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Bola Ray, and Emmanuel Adebayor Sheyi.

Funny Face reunites with his kids

