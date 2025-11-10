Comic actor Funny Face and his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, reignited their long-standing feud during a tense appearance on the Kasa Preko podcast

Vanessa appeared to anger Funny Face after claiming that he failed to protect her from public ridicule, leading him to lash out in response angrily

Netizens shared mixed reactions in response to the video, with many noting that Funny Face appeared to have learned nothing from his past struggles

Ghanaian comic actor Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, sparked online reactions after getting into a fresh row with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

Funny Face blasts his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, during an appearance on the Kasa Preko podcast on November 9, 2025.

The former lovers, who share three children, appeared together on the Kasa Preko podcast, hosted by Nicole’s twin brothers, The Mystic Twins.

However, they ended up exchanging heated words in a portion of the podcast shared to TikTok by the Mystic Twins.

Discussing their doomed relationship, Vanessa said Funny Face failed to protect her as the mother of his children and instead set her up for public ridicule.

The popular comedian angrily pushed back, claiming her point was rubbish and noting he suffered more damage from their constant fights.

The argument came after the couple emotionally reunited earlier this year following years of being estranged.

Below is the TikTok video of Funny Face and Vanessa Nicole arguing once again.

Funny Face and Vanessa’s beef explained

Popular comic actor Funny Face, who rose to fame with his performance in the television series Chorkor Trotro, has battled mental health struggles in recent years, which strained his relationship with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, and derailed his acting career.

The duo separated after engaging in multiple heated arguments, some of which Vanessa claimed nearly turned violent.

The actor also suffered a public mental breakdown, throwing degrading insults at Vanessa and numerous high-profile Ghanaians in several viral videos.

Eventually, he was admitted to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for treatment, and following his release, he lived with actor Kwaku Manu to help with his recovery.

After roughly a year living together, Funny Face appeared to have recovered and recently moved back into his own home.

Below is the Facebook video of Funny Face moving out of Kwaku Manu's home.

Reactions to Funny Face and Vanessa's clash

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Funny Face’s clash with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

Nana Nhyiraba said:

"Always shouting and won't listen too, YAW BOATENG."

Ella Park222 wrote:

"These guys are doing well with this whole situation."

A B E N A $ I K A🧸💕 commented:

"I feel like everybody is hurt and wants to be heard. Especially Vanessa."

Ghananii said:

"Psychological issues are delicate. Just one word can trigger a whole lot. It sounds nice and sweet, but do it with caution."

Funny Face beams after an emotional reunion with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole and their three kids.

Funny Face reunites with his kids

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face reunited with his children following his recovery from his mental breakdown.

In a video, he spoke about an embarrassing moment when one of them repeated a vulgar word he had used during one of his rants.

Funny Face was cut off from his children for five years after relations with their mother broke down amid his mental health issues.

