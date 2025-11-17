Vanessa Nicole has appealed to Ghanaians who refer to her as Funny Face's 'wife' when they meet her in town

In a video, the comic actor's baby mama also denied claims of being married to her ex-partner

Vanessa Nicole also clarified her current relationship with Funny Face following their reconciliation

Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of comic actor Funny Face, has dismissed claims about her being married to her ex-partner.

In a recent interview with the Mystic Twins on their Kasa Preko podcast, Vanessa Nicole cautioned Ghanaians against referring to her as Funny Face's 'wife' whenever they encounter her in public.

She noted that the comic actor, who recently recovered from his mental health issues, never approached her parents to seek her hand in marriage.

She said:

"If you see me in town, please don't call me Funny Face's wife. He never married me. He has never seen my father. He doesn't even know him. He has only heard of his name. I am begging you guys, we are not married."

Vanessa also appealed to Ghanaians against accusing her of breaking Funny Face's heart whenever they encounter her in public.

She noted that she and Funny Face had reached an agreement to co-parent their twin daughters, Ella and Bella.

She said:

"Please don't say I gave Funny Face a broken heart. I haven't broken anyone's heart. I am begging you. I am not sure you will refer to Yaw (Funny Face) as Vanessa's husband when you see him in town."

"We have both agreed and come to the understanding of co-parenting just for the kids. That is the only reason why we are going to be here to talk because it is just the kids and nothing more."

The TikTok video of Vanessa Nicole cautioning Ghanaians over marriage rumours with Funny Face is below:

Funny Face and Vanessa's past issues

In recent years, Funny Face has battled mental health struggles, which strained his relationship with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, and derailed his acting career.

During his mental health crisis, the comic actor levelled several allegations against his ex-partner, including infidelity accusations with other notable figures in the entertainment industry.

He also publicly lashed out at his colleagues in the movie industry, including Lil Win, Bismark The Joke and Kalybos.

The Chorkor Trotro actor's close associate and retired Togolese footballer Seyi Emmanuel Adebayor, who had previously gifted him vehicles, also severed ties with him due to his erratic behaviour.

Despite being admitted to a psychiatric facility on several occasions in 2024 after several mental breakdowns, the actor faced constant challenges until his colleague Kwaku Manu intervened in the matter months later.

Funny Face later moved in with his colleague and his four children at their plush residence at East Legon as part of his recovery process. Throughout his recovery, he returned to acting and collaborated with the Kumawood actor in several movies and series.

The embattled also resolved his issues with his baby mama, Vanessa, and has rekindled his relationship with his children, whom he had not seen in more than a year.

Vanessa's remarks about marriage rumours stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Insurance man commented:

"He is not being respected there. In fact, this can even trigger him again."

Kwame Boakye said:

"You guys should get married. I think things would work out this time."

Ella_bel wrote:

"Only God knows what she went through, both trauma and postpartum depression."

