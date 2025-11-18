Akrobeto has turned 63 years old, and celebrated with a video in which he dressed like a chief from Northern Ghana

The Kumawood legend, who has featured prominently in many Ghanaian films, hit the age milestone on November 18, 2025

Social media users thronged various platforms to celebrate the ace movie star and dropped heartwarming birthday messages

Veteran Ghanaian actor and TV personality Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, marked his 63rd birthday on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, receiving an outpouring of appreciation online.

The celebrated comedian has been a fixture in Ghana's entertainment landscape for decades, becoming a household name through his distinctive comedic style and memorable performances.

Actor Akrobeto celebrates his 63rd birthday on November 18, 2025. Photo source: @akrobeto_official

Source: Instagram

His work in Kumawood, the Kumasi-based film industry, and recent role as the host of UTV's Real News, have established him as one of the sector's most recognisable faces.

On his special day, Akrobet shared a video dressed like a prominent man from Northern Ghana. He wore a yellow and blue smock with a fly whisk in hand.

He completed his look with knee-high boots. Characteristic of him, he danced and turned around while smiling broadly.

Sharing the video, Akrobeto asked his followers to wish him well on his special occasion.

"Wish me well 🎂🥂🙏🏾 #akrobetobirthday," his caption read.

Watch Akrobeto's birthday video below:

Apart from his post, other social media platforms were flooded with videos and photos celebrating Akrobeto.

One of the posts came from Peace FM with the caption:

"A Big Happy Birthday To Our Very Own Veteran Actor And Presenter, Akrobeto 🎂🎉🍾 Wishing You All The Best."

See Peace FM's Instagram post for Akrobeto below:

Fans celebrate Akrobeto on his birthday

After the images circulated online, celebratory messages from fans flooded the comment sections. The tributes acknowledged not only his decades of entertainment but also his enduring influence on Ghana's film industry.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the birthday wishes for Akrobeto below.

iam_amoako1 said:

"Legend 👏More years, good health and God’s blessings 🙌🎂🎉❤️."

raymondkwekukoranteng

"Happy Birthday Wofa ❤️🎉 God bless you exceedingly 🙏."

russnaynay said:

"Happy birthday, Sir. I pray for a long life, great health and prosperity. May the Lord grant you all the desires of your heart. God bless you, enjoy your day. 🎂🎂🎁🎁."

misseabsam said:

"God bless your new age with more grace🥰🎂🎂🎂."

brimag_cosmetics said:

"Happy Birthday Wofa 🎂 🥳 🎉 you share the day with my Mom and Brother 😍😍😍."

afrahemaa1 said;

"Wei de3 Atinga papa Atongo😂happy birthday to you,wofa😍."

dj_fidelo said:

"Happy birthday to Mr English Premier League Manchester United 😂😂😂😂."

How Akrobeto's career took off

Akrobeto has had an illustrious career, but his journey began unpredictably, thanks to a fellow film star.

YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo narrated how he convinced his colleague actor to leave Belgium for Ghana to act.

Agya Koo was in Holland for a show and asked Akrobeto to join him, and eventually convinced him to join Kumawood.

Source: YEN.com.gh