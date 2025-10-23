A Ghanaian TikToker visited Nana Agradaa’s Heaven Way Church in Weija and criticised her husband, Angel Asiamah, over the building’s poor condition

Footage from the visit showed the church remained in a filthy state and was surrounded by stagnant water, with previous videos highlighting the same issues

The video stirred mixed reactions online, with some blaming Asiamah for neglect and others arguing the church's location in a waterlogged area was to blame

Ghanaian TikToker Akosua Takyiwaa has slammed Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, over the continuing deterioration of her church, the Heaven Way Champion’s International Ministry.

Controversial preacher, born Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, was jailed on July 3, 2025, after being convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

Nana Agradaa was sentenced to 15 years in prison and has been incarcerated at the Nsawam Female Prison in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Below is a TikTok video of Nana Agradaa being escorted to jail after her sentence.

TikToker blasts Angel Asiamah over Agradaa’s church

Following her imprisonment, Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, took over as the head of her congregation.

He was a junior pastor in the church before they got married. In his first sermon after his wife’s incarceration, he expressed confidence in his ability to lead the church in her absence.

However, videos shared on social media since the preacher’s incarceration have shown the Heaven Way Church in bad condition, overrun by weeds and filth.

On October 22, Ghanaian TikToker Akosua Takyiwaa paid a visit to the church in Weija to take stock of its current condition.

In a video she shared, the church’s condition appeared to have deteriorated in Agradaa’s absence, with a pool of stagnant, contaminated water surrounding the premises.

She slammed Angel Asiamah over his failure to fix the church’s condition despite his earlier bragging.

"Let's be honest, Agradaa's husband, Asiamah, is not serious. After Agradaa's arrest, this man came out bragging that he could take care of the church. Yet, see how the church looks now. Do you know that people in this area have now turned the church into a football pitch?" she said.

The TikTok video showing the condition of Nana Agradaa’s church is below.

Reactions to TikToker blasting Angel Asiamah

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of TikToker Akosua Takyiwaa blasting Angel Asiamah over the condition of Nana Agradaa’s church.

OBENG SIKAPA said:

"But this place is a waterlogged area. Even when Agradaa was not arrested, this place was always filled with water."

Daddykwadwo wrote:

"Don’t blame Asiamah, you have no idea what the family is also doing. We are too quick to mention people’s names and tarnish them with no information."

DISWAY commented:

"EOCO closed down the church, ooo, it’s not Asiamah’s fault."

Nana Obeng Ampem said:

"We visited her yesterday at Nsawam Female prison, and I was emotionally down, hmm."

Nayram❤️‍🩹🦋 wrote:

"Obi kunu y3 fon. Eeii me nyaaa wo papa ahw3 boi 🤦🏽‍♀."

Angel Asiamah visits Nana Agradaa on birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Asiamah visited Nana Agradaa at Nsawam Female Prison on October 18, 2025.

The visit occurred as the controversial televangelist celebrated her first birthday behind bars since she was sentenced in July.

