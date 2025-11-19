The husband of late TikToker Young Linda has mourned her loss in an emotional TikTok post that stirred sadness online

Young Linda, a Germany-based Ghanaian mother of five, died a few days after returning to Ghana for father’s funeral

Her husband’s post mourning her evoked sorrowful reactions from Ghanaians on social media, who expressed their condolences

The husband of late Ghanaian TikToker Linda Adwoa Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Young Linda, has mourned her tragic passing.

In a photo shared to TikTok, Elvis Lamptey, a Ghanaian footballer, expressed his grief over the loss of his wife and mother of five children.

“Why so soon, Adwoa? With five children, what do you want me to do? I am in pain," he wrote.

The emotional post had garnered over 34,000 views, over 100 comments, and over 800 likes at the time of publishing this report.

The TikTok post shared by Young Linda’s husband mourning her death is below.

What happened to Young Linda?

A Germany-based Ghanaian TikToker, Young Adwoa Linda, was reported dead on Monday, November 17, a few days after returning to Ghana for her father’s funeral.

The mother of five attended her late father’s burial ceremony on November 15, and was taken ill shortly after.

TikToker, Honam Sardine, announced her death in a tear-filled TikTok Live late on November 17.

Speaking to Maame Ode, who attended the funeral, the popular funeral singer and performer said she found out after the burial ceremony that Linda was not feeling well.

Maame Ode said she visited Linda at the hospital after learning she had been hospitalised but found her battling to stay alive.

The dirge singer said she felt better when she spoke to Linda's mother a day later and informed that she had gotten better but she later received another heartwrenching call to inform her she passed away.

The manner of Young Linda’s death sparked sorrow on social media, with many Ghanaians attributing spiritual connotations to her unlikely demise.

Below is the TikTok video of Honam Sardine announcing her sad death.

