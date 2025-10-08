Germany-based Ghanaian TikToker Honam Sardine has opened up on why she believes life in Ghana is better than abroad

She shared her insights following the tragic death of Gertrude Amaniampong, who was found dead in her room in the United States

Her comments stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians agreeing with her assertion that life abroad is difficult for some

A Ghanaian TikToker based in Germany, Honam Sardine, has explained why living in Ghana is better than travelling abroad.

Germany-based TikToker Honam Sardine speaks about why it's easier to live in Ghana than abroad. Image credit: @honam_sardine1

The popular TikTok creator who has nearly 500,000 followers on the platform opened up on the pressures of life abroad following the death of Ghanaian woman, Gertrude Amaniampong, also known as Getty.

Getty, who lived in Ohio, was found dead in her room on October 7, 2025.

Videos shared on TikTok by Kumawood actress, Yaa Nicky, showed police and emergency responders retrieving the deceased from her home.

Yaa Nicky said she had been dead for three weeks without anyone’s knowledge, and was devastated by the news.

The tragic nature of Getty’s death, with her passing going unnoticed for weeks, stirred a conversation about the difficulties of life abroad for Ghanaians and the lack of community among diaspora communities.

Below is a TikTok video with details of Getty's death.

Honam Sardine addresses Getty’s death

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Germany-based Ghanaian TikToker Honam Sardine spoke about the tragic nature of Getty’s death.

She said Ghanaians find life abroad difficult because the love and care shown in communities back home are absent.

She opened up about an experience where her German neighbour came to her for help, but then pretended not to know her when they met the next day.

Honam Sardine said in Ghana, people check up on you constantly and greet you warmly when they meet outside, a stark contrast to life abroad.

The TikTok video of Honam Sardine speaking about the difficulties of living abroad is below.

Reactions to Honam Sardine Ghana-abroad comparison

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Honam Sardine speaking about the differences between living in Ghana and abroad.

CAN said:

"Ghana de3 we are each other's keeper 😂."

user3188277990202 wrote:

"This means that our culture and tradition is better than the Western way of life, so let's advocate for our culture and traditions."

Adwoa commented:

"Even your own housemate will meet you in the kitchen and won’t even say hello 🤣🤣🤣🤣so just imagine something happens to you in your room."

Ghanaian woman based in the USA, Gertrude Amaniampong aka Getty, reportedly dies alone in her room. Image credit: @bossubitoffeenicky

