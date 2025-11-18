The Ghanaian TikTok community has been plunged into grief following the unexpected death of Germany-based creator, Young Linda

The mother of five reportedly returned to Ghana for her father's funeral on November 15 but died a few days later

News of Young Linda's death stirred sorrowful responses online, with popular figures such as Honam Sardine and Maame Ode bursting into tears

A TikToker based in Germany, Young Adwoa Linda, has died days after returning to Ghana, leaving her family, fans, and fellow TikTokers in mourning.

Germany-based TikToker Young Linda reportedly dies a few days after returning to Ghana for her father's funeral. Image credit: @iamyong54

Source: TikTok

The sad incident reportedly occurred on November 16, 2025, in Berekum, Bono Region.

The mother of five reportedly attended her father’s funeral and was scheduled to fly back on Monday, November 17, only for news to emerge that she had passed away.

Popular Germany-based TikToker, Honam Sardine, broke the sad news in a livestream on her page late on November 17.

She stated that she was left in disbelief after hearing the tragic news and spoke to a close family member who confirmed that Young Linda had died.

According to reports, the TikToker lost her father in February, with his one-week observance held in March at Jinijini Ahenboboano in Berekum.

A popular TikTok creator, the deceased boasted a massive following who she excited with content surrounding her life as a Ghanaian living and working in Germany.

She had recently lost her account and was working to rebuild her following.

Below are some TikTok videos shared by Young Linda before her death.

Maame Ode recounts Young Linda’s final moments

In a conversation with Honam Sardine on TikTok, a weeping Maame Ode recounted the final moments of Young Linda’s life.

She said that she attended the funeral after her group was booked to perform, but when she asked about Linda after the burial, she was informed that she was not feeling well.

Maame Ode said she went to visit her at the hospital, where she saw her in a bad state.

The popular dirge singer said Linda could not speak, and it appeared that one half of her body was not functioning.

She said she later called her mother to enquire about her condition and was told that she was feeling better and had even requested some food.

Tragically, Maame Ode said that the next communication she received was that Linda had passed away.

Below is the TikTok video of Maame Ode and Honam Sardine speaking about the death of Young Linda.

Reactions to Young Linda’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the sad news of Ghanaian TikToker Young Linda’s death.

ƐmƐ_fa🌱 said:

"My father died, but I never attended the funeral. I sent them money to do everything. My village is not cool like that ooo."

Nyameba😇🙏 wrote:

"They used the funeral as a trap💔."

✌𝓑𝓘𝓛𝓢𝓞𝓝 🥰 commented:

"Maybe she had a heart problem. Normally, people living abroad have high blood pressure, and we forget to take our medicine when we go to Ghana, and it can lead to a heart attack."

TikToker Honam Sardine weeps as she mourns the death of her colleague, Young Linda. Image credit: @koforiduaflowers5, @iamyong54

Source: TikTok

TikToker Tina Love passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular TikToker Tina Ama Love had passed away after a short illness.

The news of the TikToker's demise was announced on social media by her colleagues on November 13, 2025.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh