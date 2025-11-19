A radio personality at Sompa FM has shared her remarkable miracles after she sent GH₵11,000 to support Alpha Hour

Oheneni Adazoa sent the money she earned from an event to support the program after Pastor Elvis called for sponsors for the December program

What she received just three days later amazed many, as followers found it hard to believe

Genevieve Abrefa Yeboah, a Ghanaian radio presenter and women’s advocate popularly known as Oheneni Adazoa, has shared her rare story after sponsoring Alpha Hour.

Prophetess Oheneni Adazoa gets $5,000 gift after supporting Alpha Hour with her little from work.

The Twi radio presenter at Sompa FM, in a video shared on TikTok by @misscounselor1, explained her act as serving God with purpose.

Oheneni Adazoa gifts Pastor Elvis GH₵11,000

She explained that she felt touched by God to donate after hearing Pastor Elvis, lead pastor of her favourite online church, Alpha Hour.

According to Oheneni Adazoa, the pastor had announced he was seeking sponsorship for his upcoming end-of-year event.

Hearing this, she felt the need to contribute, so she sent GH₵11,000 she had earned from her own endeavours to Pastor Elvis.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Oheneni Adazoa’s husband praised for support

She narrated how supportive her husband was in her decision to send the money, even helping to count it.

She blessed her husband for his enormous support, saying that having a man who respects your calling is a great help.

Three days after donating, Oheneni Adazoa shared that she received a call from one of her workers, saying that a loved one abroad had sent her $5,000.

"My girl in Accra called me saying, ‘Mommy, one of your daughters of Women of Faith prayed, and the Lord has done something for you, so she has sent $5,000.’ Immediately, I heard the amount, I nearly fell from my chair."

"My dear, who says God does not exist? The GH₵11,000 I sent to Alpha Hour, see what the Lord has done."

She encouraged her listeners to remain strong and hold on to their faith, as the Lord continues to perform wonders.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang

Pastor Elvis urges youth to learn forex trading

The founder and leader of Grace Mountain Ministry, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has called on unemployed Ghanaian youths to acquire skills in Forex trading.

Instead of staying idle, Pastor Agyemang advised the youth to take courses and training in Forex trading to achieve financial independence.

Speaking on the Alpha Hour show, he explained that Forex trading helps navigate challenges in the modern economy and offers opportunities for those willing to learn and work hard.

"Instead of sitting at home doing nothing, use the time to learn Forex trading. Don’t waste your life; opportunities exist, and real money is there," he said.

"That’s where real businesses happen, untaxed; everywhere else, you cannot avoid taxes," he added.

