A video of TikToker Young Adwoa Linda mourning at her father’s funeral has surfaced and evoked sorrow after her tragic death.

TikToker Young Adwoa Linda bitterly weeps at her father's funeral.

The Germany-based TikToker was reported dead on November 17, 2025, a few days after her father, Agyei Taku, was laid to rest in Berekum-Jinijini in the Bono Region.

Popular TikToker, Honam Sardine, who is also based in Germany, broke down in tears as she relayed the tragic information to her followers on a livestream.

She said the content creator returned to Ghana solely for her father’s funeral, which was held on November 15.

Honam Sardine said a day before she was scheduled to fly back, Young Linda passed away.

She also spoke with a weeping Maame Ode, who recounted the final moments of Young Linda’s life.

She said that she attended the funeral after the TikToker booked her group to perform, but when she asked about Linda after the burial, she was informed that the content creator was unwell.

Maame Ode said she went to visit her at the hospital, where she saw her in a bad state.

The popular dirge singer said Linda could not speak, and that it appeared that one half of her body was not functioning.

Maame Ode said Linda’s mother later informed her that she was feeling better and was even in the process of preparing soup to be sent to her at the hospital, but tragedy struck, and she succumbed to her condition.

Young Linda’s funeral video evokes sorrow

After the news of her death went viral, videos of Young Linda at her father’s funeral surfaced on social media.

The videos showed her weeping bitterly over the loss of her father.

Another video showed Young Linda in a much calmer state as her father was buried, and she could be heard sharing a final message with him.

The videos of the TikToker’s grief over her father’s loss just a few days before her own unexpected death stirred heavy sorrow among Ghanaians on social media.

