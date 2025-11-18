Popular TikToker and socialite Gifty Abena Adofoasa Quashie, popularly known as Mama Corruption, has died

A popular Ghanaian TikToker and socialite, Gifty Abena Adofoasa Quashie, popularly known as Mama Corruption, has sadly passed away.

Popular TikToker and socialite Mama Corruption passes away after an illness on Sunday, November 16, 2025. Photo source: @corruptionmama

Source: TikTok

Close associates of Mama Corruption announced her death on TikTok on Monday, November 17, 2025.

According to the deceased's close friend Awuah Baapa, the late TikToker, who was reportedly a rotation nurse at the Manhyia District Hospital in the Ashanti Region from 2020 to 2021, died after a battle with illness on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

The Adanwomase Senior High School alumni had been inactive on TikTok in recent weeks, with her last post being on October 31, 2025.

Before her demise, Mama Corruption was well-known for her appearances at various social functions in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. She had been previously spotted with veteran Kumawood actor Michael Afranie at public events.

Her friend, Awuah Baapa, mourned her demise with an emotional video montage of the deceased's happy moments. She accompanied the video with a message, stating;

"I can't stop crying ooo Abena😭😭😭."

Another close associate of the late Mama Corruption, Mummy Luxury, the CEO of 400 Skincare, also shared several videos of the late socialite, including her time in Nursing school, where she was seen answering questions in French class.

In the caption of her video, she expressed sorrow as she questioned when the deceased would rise and accompany her to the airport.

She wrote:

"@Gifty Quashie today is Tuesday o 😭. What time are we leaving for the Airport 😭?"

The TikTok videos of Corruption Mama's friends mourning her death are below:

Netizens mourn Mama Corruption's death

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Tilly commented:

"Eii Awurade, me yem ahye me papa. Ah, Gifty Maabenaa. When did this happen?"

Nana Amma Agude3 said:

"This year ankasa has taken away many lovely souls. Hmm."

Abena Adutwumwa wrote:

"Oh, sister Abena 😭😭😭😭. Why so early like this?"

AdwoaLowkey remarked:

"Rest well, sis. I met her in Wulensi Hospital. She was very friendly."

Sandra Tagoe353 commented:

"Eii Maame Kumasi, why 😭?"

Source: YEN.com.gh