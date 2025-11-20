De-Lighter Roja's alleged prophecy about the death of TikToker Young Linda has emerged following her unexpected death

The Germany-based TikToker was reported dead on November 17, 2025, after she reportedly fell ill during her father’s funeral in Berekum-Jinijini

The preacher's alleged prophecy sparked emotional reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians calling on their fellow citizens to remain spiritually vigilant

Details of a prophecy by controversial Man of God De-Lighter Roja concerning the death of TikToker Young Linda have emerged online and stirred reactions.

Linda Adwoa Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Young Linda, was reported dead on Monday, November 17.

She reportedly fell ill during her father’s funeral in Berekum-Jinijini and passed away a day before she was scheduled to return to Germany.

TikToker Honam Sardine shared the sad news during an emotional livestream as she wept over the passing of her colleague.

Singer Maame Ode, who met Young Linda during her final days, sobbed as she recounted visiting her at the hospital.

The manner of the TikTok creator's death has stirred heated debate on social media, with many Ghanaians attributing it to spiritual causes.

Netizens have claimed that she probably faced attacks from ‘wicked’ elements within her family who were unhappy about her success abroad.

Many Ghanaians abroad also shared that they are not comfortable travelling back home for funerals due to incidents such as hers.

The TikTok video with details of Young Linda's death is below.

Roja’s prophecy on Young Linda emerges

Following Young Linda’s death, Maame Ode has shared details of an alleged prophecy Roja gave her about the deceased content creator.

In her chat with Honam Sardine during a livestream, Maame Ode shared that when Linda fell sick, she went to see the powerful man of God for some directions on what could be done to save her.

She stated that Prophet Roja informed her that Young Linda was under a spiritual attack and that there was nothing that could be done to save her.

Maame Ode marvelled at the accuracy of the man of God’s foresight as the TikToker was pronounced dead a short while later.

The Instagram video with details of Roja’s prophecy about Young Linda’s death is below.

Reactions to Roja's Young Linda prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video detailing Roja's prophecy about Young Linda.

Rocksonlucy said:

"S3 mo seee bibiaaa nni wiase."

Mee_shawwtyyy wrote:

"😢😢😢😢😢Lord have mercy on us."

Thelali_brides_n_brows commented:

"Hmmmm, it is well. Whether medical or spiritual, we must treat both sides with seriousness. Especially the spiritual side. When someone is attacked spiritually, it often manifests physically, and definitely, there will be a medical diagnosis to explain it. Life is far more spiritual than it is physical."

Young Linda's husband mourns her death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Young Linda's husband mourned her tragic death in an emotional tribute online.

Elvis Lamptey, a Ghanaian footballer, shared a photo of himself with his wife and lamented her sad demise, which has left him with five children to raise alone.

