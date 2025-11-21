Prophetess Rebekah Nhyirah's resting place in Edumfa has surfaced on social media days after her burial service

The late prophetess's church shared a video of the exterior of the building, which housed her and her late parents

Footage of Prophetess Rebekah Nhyirah's resting place triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians on social media

The huge mansion, which serves as the resting place for the late Edumfa Prayer Camp leader, Prophetess Rebekah Nhyirah, has surfaced on social media days after her burial.

The late Edumfa Prayer Camp leader Prophetess Rebekah Nhyirah's resting place surfaces after her burial. Photo source: @edumfaheavenlyministry

Prophetess Rebekah Nhyirah passed away at the age of 69 on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, after a battle with illness.

She was the only daughter of Elder J.K. "Paapa" Mensah and the founder of the Edumfa Prayer Camp, Prophetess Grace Mensah.

The prophetess's death sent shockwaves through the Ghanaian Christian community, including individuals who visited her camp for prayers and intervention in spiritual matters affecting their daily lives.

Before her death, Prophetess Rebekah served as the leader of the prayer camp for 12 years following her mother's passing in 2013.

Prophetess Rebekah Nhyirah's burial service

On Saturday, November 15, 2025, the burial service for the late prophetess was held at Edumfa in the Central Region of Ghana. The children and in-laws of the deceased were present at the solemn event.

Veteran gospel musician and evangelist, Cecilia Marfo, along with several members of the camp, also attended the service to bid farewell to their late leader.

The TikTok videos of Prophetess Rebekah's burial service are below:

Prophetess Rebekah buried in a huge mansion

Days after her burial, the Edumfa Heavenly Ministry shared a TikTok video of the late Prophetess Rebekah's resting place.

The video showed the exterior of the huge, heavily gated mansion in Edumfa. The building was painted white and blue, in accordance with the ministry's official colours.

A large banner displaying several photos of the late prophetess Rebekah, along with a tribute, was also hung on the wall at the main gate of the mansion.

A luxury vehicle, along with other smaller buildings, was also visible in the compound close to the entrance.

The building was also covered with old photos from past events held by the Edumfa Heaven Ministry at the camp.

The mansion also served as the resting place for the late founder of the Edumfa Prayer Camp, Prophetess Grace Mensah and her husband, Elder J.K. Mensah.

The TikTok video of Prophetess Rebekah Nhyirah's resting place is below:

Reactions to Prophetess Rebekah's resting place

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Joyce wrote:

"Continue to rest in peace 🙏."

Million Success commented:

"Rest well, my spiritual Grandpa, Grandma and Mommy. Forever in my heart ❤️You showed nothing but true Love ❤️."

Gracious said:

"Aww, mommy. Keep resting ❤️🙏."

Amonu Beauty wrote:

"Rest in the Bosom of your father, Mummy! ❤️❤️😭."

