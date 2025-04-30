A solemn gathering for the one-week observation of the late Rebekah Nyira Bedford was held on April 27

Cecilia Marfo was one of several gospel musicians who were spotted at the prayer center's headquarters during the event

The gospel singer's performance while morning with the guests has garnered significant traction

Ghanaian musician Cecilia Marfo was at the Edufa Prayer Center on April 27 for the one-week observation of the late Rebekah Nhyira Bedford ahead of her funeral from November 14 to 16, 2025.

Cecilia Marfo at Edumfa Prayer Camp for a one-week observation of Rebekah Nyhira Bedford. Photo source: EdumfaHQ

The renowned religious leader's death was announced on March 31. On social media, the prayer center said,

"With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Prophetess Rebecca Nhyiraba Bedford of Edumfa. A beloved servant of God, she dedicated her life to ministry and touched countless lives with her faith and compassion. Though she is no longer with us, her legacy of love and devotion to Christ will live on."

Mrs Rebecca Nhyira is the daughter of Deaconess Grace Mensah, the founder of the renowned Eduma Prayer Camp, which was formerly a subsidiary under the Church of Pentecost.

In 2011, the Church of Pentecost, led by its chairman, Apostle Dr Opoku Onyinah, issued a circular cutting ties with the prayer camp on the grounds that Edumfa had become the epicenter of doctrines and practices contrary to the main church.

Despite the breakaway, the prayer camp continued to operate.

During Rebekah Nhyira's one-week observation, Cecilia Marfo led the charge to perform while mourning with some Edumfa members.

Videos of the sensational singer performing have surfaced on social media.

Cecilia Marfo has been a core supporter of the Edumfa spiritual movement. In 2020, Cecilia Marfo advised media personality Stacy Amoateng to spend a year at the prayer camp.

The media personality's husband, Okyeame Quophie, granted an interview, crediting Cecilia Marfo for saving his wife's life.

Netizens mourn Edumfa Prayer Camp's loss

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the loss of Rebekah Nhyira Bedford.

Fashion Lady said:

daddy apostle Benned be strong and Stand God is with you 🙏🙌 our trust trust in you 🙏😭😭😭😭😭

CoG Family wrote:

The real meaning of transition and call to glory. I am very grateful for everything.

Nii Kwate remarked:

Mama Becky, may your precious soul rest in the arm of the Lord God Almighty. My condolences to the family and the entire body of Christ.

Jaketett shared:

Mama may your soul rest in perfect peace, you have fought a good fight as a good soldier of Christ and now awaits you the crown of glory… we shall continue with what you have taught us. God bless you.

