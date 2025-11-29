Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti has announced her new traditional title on Instagram.

The celebrated author shared that she will receive a notable customary honour during a grand durbar on November 29, 2025.

Gifty Anti is Imputuhemaa of Ekumfi Nanaben

The renowned broadcaster will be enstooled as the Imputuhemaa of Ekumfi Nanaben in the Central Region.

This ceremony has been highlighted as one of the main events of the Ekumfi Nanaben Annual Aboakyer Festival.

The enstoolment marks a significant acknowledgement of Gifty Anti's enduring contribution to the advancement of the country.

She has become one of Ghana's most influential voices in the media, gender advocacy, leadership development, and community progress over the past few decades.

She has gained widespread recognition, both domestically and internationally, for her advocacy work on behalf of women and girls.

Gifty Anti's duties as Imputuhenemaa

As Imputuhemaa, Gifty Anti would assume a culturally significant role within Ekumfi Nanaben's traditional leadership structure.

Her responsibilities will include serving as a mother figure, counsellor, advocate, and protector of community values, roles she has exemplified throughout her public career.

The community's trust in her leadership is reflected in this elevation, which also honours her numerous achievements.

This appointment marks a pivotal moment in Gifty Anti's career, as it seamlessly blends her public influence with the rich traditions of Ghanaian leadership. It reaffirms her lifelong dedication to community, culture, and national advancement.

Ghanaians congratulate Gifty Anti on royal honour

Some Ghanaians have congratulated Gifty Anti on her new royal honour. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Doris Governor stated:

"The guy who carried her must be paid, becos this woman is heavy."

Nana Quaci Grant Jr stated:

"We are actually neighbors. From my hometown is the junction to ur hometown. Congratulations!."

Gh-Integrity stated:

"She is struggling to be queen mother here and there."

Ewuraba Eshun stated:

"Oseee yeeeeee, Nana wo nkwa do."

Jerry Ackumey stated:

"Congratulations ooo. But what food did the guy eat b4 carrying u ? herrrrr."

Eugene Sefah stated:

"So now, what will her name be? The Oheneyere will go or will still be added."

Rita Gabienu stated:

"Efataiw papa mee hene papebi.Nana wutri enkwan."

Maame Yaa stated:

"Congratulations mom, but I'm just crying for my father carrying you. This one , unless I meke available aboniki balm and cook special banku for him. Anyways, congrats."

