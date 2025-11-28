Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey delivered a heartfelt tribute to Nana Konadu Agyeman - Rawlings at her state funeral

Kwetey emphasised Agyeman-Rawlings' central role in the NDC's formation and her impact on women’s empowerment

He celebrated her legacy as the first woman to contest Ghana's presidency and her lasting influence

Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has delivered a moving tribute to the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that many Ghanaians converged at Black Star Square to observe the state funeral of Nana Konadu on November 28.

Government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and other dignitaries were in attendance at the funeral.

The national farewell followed a requiem mass held on November 27, at the Accra Ridge Church, where family members, friends and dignitaries offered tributes that underscored the depth of her contribution to Ghana’s political and social development.

NDC general secretary pays tribute to Konadu

The NDC general secretary, Fiifi Fiavi, was moved with emotions as he honoured her as a founding mother and an architect of the party's success.

In his address, Kwetey firmly positioned Agyeman-Rawlings at the very core of the NDC's formation, dispelling any notion that she was merely a background figure.

"She was at the very center, organizing women, building structures, shaping strategy, strengthening grassroots, and helping give birth to a party," he declared.

Kwetey pointed to her election as the party's First Vice Chairperson in 2009 as formal recognition of her deep-rooted influence.

He also celebrated her legacy as a national trailblazer, highlighting her groundbreaking decision to become the "first woman to contest the presidency of the Republic of Ghana.

Facts about late Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the widow of Ghana’s former President Jerry John Rawlings, holds the distinction of being the country’s longest-serving First Lady.

She first served in the role from June 4 to September 24, 1979, during the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), and again from December 31, 1981, to January 6, 1993, under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC).

Her tenure continued through her husband’s two terms in office from 1993 to 2001.

Beyond her official duties, Nana Konadu was a trailblazer in women's empowerment and political activism.

She founded the 31st December Women’s Movement and later established the National Democratic Party (NDP).

In 2012, she broke away from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to form the NDP but was disqualified by the Electoral Commission along with 11 other presidential candidates for missing key deadlines. She ran again in 2016 on the NDP’s ticket.

Nana Konadu's influence extended far beyond the political arena. Renowned for her distinctive fashion, deep appreciation for the arts, and vibrant personality, she became a celebrated figure of cultural expression and a respected confidante to many.

