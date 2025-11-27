Ghanaian actor Melvin Dain has been adjudged as the Actor of the Year (English) at the YEN Entertainment Awards (YEA) 2025

Dain brushed off stiff competition from established names, including Adjetey Annan, Anthony Woode and others, to grab the prestigious honour

The actor, who garnered acclaim with his performance in M-NET's House of Klu, expressed gratitude over the win, describing it as a boost to keep working hard

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actor Melvin Dain has expressed gratitude after landing a major career accolade with victory in the YEN Entertainment Awards 2025.

Actor Melvin Dain expresses gratitude after winning Actor of the Year (English) at the YEN Entertainment Awards 2025. Image credit: @melvindain, @yencomghnews

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh announced the winners for the 2025 edition of its prestigious awards on November 25, following the voting period, which ended on November 21.

The 2025 edition, which was the fourth since the awards’ inception, saw an interesting mix of established and upcoming stars securing victory with the help of their dedicated legion of fans.

Melvin Dain wins at YEN Entertainment Awards 2025

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Melvin Dain, who rose to stardom with his critically acclaimed performance as Sena Klu in the MNET -Akwaaba Magic Original series, ''House of Klu'', romped to victory in the Actor of the Year (English) category.

Dain conquered a host of established names in Ghanaian film and television, including Anthony Woode, Adjetey Annan, Jeffery Nortey, and Aaron Adatsi, to win the accolade.

The humble actor’s win capped off a magnificent few years during which he rose from struggling thespian to a national and continental superstar.

After moving from Dodo Amanfrom to Accra with "less than GH¢50 in my pocket", Dain literally started from the bottom. After years of struggling, heartaches, and rejections, he landed his big break with a supporting role in "ENO" on Showmax, followed by another appearance in "Madam".

Dain further proved his mettle in the big leagues when he landed a role on Shirley Frimpong-Manso's "For Love and Country", delivering a standout performance despite appearing alongside a star-studded cast including Jackie Appiah, Lydia Forson, and Naa Ashorkor.

Melvin Dain speaks on 2025 YEN Awards win

In a chat with YEN.com.gh, the actor expressed gratitude at being adjudged the Actor of the Year (English) at the YEN Entertainment Awards 2025, describing it as additional validation for the hard work he’s putting into his craft.

“I am grateful for this recognition. Winning Actor of the Year means a lot to me. It gives me fresh strength to keep pushing and to keep growing in my work. I am just a farm boy from Dodo Amanfrom who came to Accra with hope, so moments like this touch me deeply,” he stated.

Dain took the moment to appreciate several individuals who played a crucial role in his rise to success, including Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Ivan Quashigah, and the whole House of Klu family at Akwaaba Magic.

Dain also thanked “every director, producer, crew member, and colleague who trusted me with a role.”

He added, “I feel honoured and humbled by this award. Thank you to the YEN Entertainment Awards team for seeing my work and believing in what I do. And thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey. I appreciate you.”

Below is an Instagram post with details of Melvin Dain's victory.

Below are some other winners from the YEA 2025.

Melvin Dain defeats Adjetey Annan, Jeffery Nortey, and others to win the Actor of the Year (English) at the YEA 2025. Image credit: @melvindain, @yencomghnews

Source: Instagram

Wode Maya wins at YEA 2025

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya was crowned the best social media star (YouTube) at the YEN Entertainment Awards 2025.

The global superstar received recognition for his unrivalled success in the year under review, as well as for his commitment to spotlighting African stories and challenging negative media stereotypes.

,

Source: YEN.com.gh