Richard Nyarko, a repented ex-convict has denied claims that Nana Agradaa is not doing well in prison

Nyarko who now preaches in prisons after spending 20 years in jail, shared his encounter with Agradaa in a TV interview

According to him, the convicted televangelist is doing okay in prison, where she now preaches to win souls for Christ

An ex-convict-turned preacher Richard Nyarko has shared a new update on Nana Agradaa, indicating that the imprisoned televangelist was doing well in prison.

Nyarko, who spent about 20 years in jail, before his being released noted that Agradaa, known in private life as Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, is doing fine in jail.

Nana Agradaa's 15-year jail term

Agradaa, the founder of Heaven Way Champion International Church, has been in jail since July 3, 2025, when a Circuit Court in Accra sentenced her to15 years in prison with hard labour.

The judge, Her Honour Evelyn E. Asamoah of the Circuit Court, convicted her after finding her guilty of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences.

Agradaa, a former traditional priestess turned evangelist, had been accused of defrauding multiple victims through a 2022 televised broadcast, during which she falsely claimed to possess spiritual powers capable of doubling money.

Her fraudulent promises led several individuals to hand over large sums of money in the hope of receiving miraculous financial returns that were never delivered.

After her sentence, Agradaa was whisked away to begin her sentence and has been coming to court over another case involving Appiah Biblical.

Agradaa and two other individuals have been accused of breaching the Cybersecurity Act after they allegedly shared explicit images of Biblical on Thunder TV (now Today TV) in 2021.

Appiah Biblical claims Agradaa isn't doing well

At their last appearance in court on November 19, 2025, Appiah Biblical suggested that Agradaa was not doing well in prison. He claimed that the televangelist looked pitiful, adding that her current state surprised many people in the courtroom.

"Agradaa came to court today. If you see Agradaa, you will be shocked. Agradaa has really changed. She looks so pitiful."

"Her entire appearance has changed. Everyone in the courtroom was stunned to see her in her current state. I was even shocked when I saw her," he said.

Appiah Biblical's claims about Agradaa got many social media users concerned about her.

Nana Agradaa is a preacher in prison

However, Richard Nyarko who now evangelises in prisons after serving his jail term, watered down the concerns, stating that Agradaa was doing well and actively preaching to win souls for Christ in prison.

In an interview with Channel1 TV aired on Sunday, November 30, 2025, he stated:

"Our sister Patricia is also doing well by the Grace of God. I saw her last Sunday...All that I can say is that David may say 'before I was afflicted, I went astray'. It will surprise us that these are some of the people that will be coming and be doing great.

"The last time I went there, I saw her preaching, but normally when an external pastor comes in, they give way to we who came from outside.

"I will not campaign that government should do something for her. But the Lord in his own time will orchestrate her freedom."

Asiamah appears in court for Agradaa case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Asiamah appeared in court for Agradaa's case with Appiah Biblical.

Footage showed the imprisoned televangelist's husband arriving at the court before the proceedings began.

Members of Agradaa's church, Heaven’s Way Champions International Ministry, also went to the court to support their imprisoned leader.

