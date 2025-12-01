Kumawood actress Naana Brown stirred drama on social media after claiming her 2024 curse on Nana Agradaa landed the controversial preacher in jail

In a viral video, Naana Brown said anyone who crosses her meets divine consequences and pointed to the televangelist’s 15-year fraud conviction as evidence

Naana Brown's video sparked heated debate on social media, with many Ghanaians rubbishing her claim of landing Nana Agradaa in jail through curses

Kumawood actress Naana Brown has stirred drama on social media after opening up on Nana Agradaa’s imprisonment.

In a viral video, she said her curses on the jailed televangelist led to her being imprisoned.

Nana Agradaa and Naana Brown engaged in a bitter beef in 2024 after it emerged that the actress was pregnant.

The televangelist said in church that she was going to lose her life during labour because of her evil deeds.

Naana Brown countered in an emotional video in which she cursed Nana Agradaa with wine.

On July 3, 2025, an Accra Circuit Court jailed the controversial preacher for 15 years after convicting her on charges of fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, a jubilant Naana Brown addressed Nana Agradaa’s imprisonment for the first time.

She claimed that the curse she laid on Nana Agradaa led to her being jailed.

Naana Brown said God listened to her prayers and that anyone who messes with her would end up in a similar place.

Nana Agradaa jailed for 15 years

Naana Brown’s jubilation followed the popular preacher’s imprisonment at the Nsawam Prisons.

She was arrested in 2022 after a viral video emerged showing attendees at her Heavens Way Champions International Ministry crying about being swindled out of different sums of money.

According to the prosecution, Nana Agradaa claimed to possess money-doubling powers during a 2022 televised broadcast and invited people to attend her church to benefit from her ‘powers’.

Her fraudulent promises led several individuals to hand over large sums of money in the hope of receiving miraculous financial returns that were never delivered.

Following their complaints, she was arrested and hauled before the court, and jailed after a three-year trial.

After she was jailed, Nana Agradaa filed an appeal, with the case set to commence on December 4, 2025.

