An alleged photo of Nana Agradaa has surfaced online and sparked intense debate over whether the dark-skinned woman in the image was truly the incarcerated televangelist

The image surfaced after Appiah Biblical claimed in court on November 19 that Agradaa’s appearance had drastically changed during her nearly five months in prison

The viral post by blogger Aba the Great triggered mixed reactions, with some insisting the photo was of Agradaa, while others argued it did not resemble her at all

An alleged photo of controversial Ghanaian preacher, Nana Agradaa, has emerged on social media and stirred heated debate.

Nana Agradaa, whose real name is Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, was jailed for 15 years for fraud and charlatanic advertisement on July 3, 2025.

An Accra Circuit Court hearing the case against her sentenced her after she was found guilty on all three charges against her.

She has been incarcerated at the Nsawam Female Prison, a medium security facility located in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Nana Agradaa’s appearance sparks concern

On November 19, 2025, Nana Agradaa appeared before the Accra High Court for another hearing in her case against Ghanaian pastor, Appiah Biblical.

Nana Agradaa and two others are accused of sharing explicit images of the pastor on her television station, Thunder TV (now Today TV), in 2021.

Following the hearing, Appiah Biblical sparked social media reactions after claiming that Nana Agradaa’s appearance had completely transformed in the nearly five months since she was jailed.

“Agradaa came to court today. If you see Agradaa, you will be shocked. Agradaa has really changed. She looks so pitiful. Her entire appearance has changed. Everyone in the courtroom was stunned to see her in her current state,” he said.

Below is the TikTok video of Appiah Biblical speaking about Agradaa's current state.

Alleged Nana Agradaa photo stirs debate

On November 27, 2025, popular Ghanaian blogger Aba the Great shared a photo that was being circulated as an alleged image of Nana Agradaa.

The image showed a woman purported to be Mama Pat looking dark, a far cry from the trademarked fair colour associated with the jailed televangelist.

Social media descended into a heated debate over the legitimacy of the photo, with some swearing it was the televangelist while others said it was not her.

The Instagram post with the alleged image of Nana Agradaa is below.

Nana Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, previously addressed rumours that his wife's colour had become dark-skinned since she was jailed.

Addressing the Heaven Way Champion's International Ministry congregation on November 23, he said if his wife's complexion had changed, it was not surprising because she was an African and Africans are naturally dark-skinned.

Asiamah added that good living made his wife fair, but as she has now been confined without access to the comforts of her usual life, it is only natural that her true colour has reappeared.

Reactions to alleged Nana Agradaa photo

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Aba the Great’s post showing an alleged image of Nana Agradaa.

her_palace_accessories said:

"Who else rushed to the comment section 😂 because you were also confused?"

___wiggle06 wrote:

"She is the one!😮."

lynslove1 commented:

"Agraada has a low cut, so this can't be her😮."

walwitzer said:

"The one on the right is Apranaa😂😂."

Nana Agradaa reportedly changes her name to Evangelist Josephine Asiamah after being jailed for 15 years. Image credit: @originalagradaa

Nana Agradaa changes name in prison

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa had changed her name after being incarcerated.

In a video, her husband, Angel Asiamah, said his wife was no longer Evangelist Patricia Asiamah but was not being called Josephine Asiamah by members of her congregation in Nsawam Prison.

