Akosua Serwaa's Lawyer Shows Humility As He Leaves Court, Video Of What Onlookers Did To Him Trends
- Counsel for Akosua Serwaa has grabbed headlines in the wake of the ruling delivered by the Kumasi High Court regarding who deserves to be Daddy Lumba's surviving spouse
- A video showed the counsel for Akosua Serwaa not looking like his usual self
- Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views
The lawyer for Daddy Lumba’s disgruntled wife, Akosua Serwaa, is trending in the wake of the verdict delivered by the Kumasi High Court on November 28, 2025.
This comes after the court, presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Dorinda Smith-Arthur, declined to name Akosua Serwaa as the sole legal spouse of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba.
A video which is making rounds and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on @promaxmedia1 shows a sad moment where the lawyer for Akosua Serwaa was seen leaving the court with his associates.
The outspoken legal practitioner, who often exudes confidence during his court appearances, looked downhearted this time as he left the premises.
Despite attempts by some men, in a bid to cheer him up by spraying ten-cedi notes, Lawyer Kusi kept a straight face as he kept walking and even failed to acknowledge their presence.
Lawyer Kusi has come under the spotlight due to his earlier pronouncements prior to the final verdict by the judge.
The videos of Lawyer Kusi before and after the ruling are below:
