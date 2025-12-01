Ghanaian politician Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has flaunted her daughters for the first time at a high-profile event

Leilani Rawlings, whose father is Irish, and her youngest siblings stole the spotlight at the late Nana Konadu's state funeral

Some social media users have commented on Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' youngest daughter's stylish look

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and her beautiful children shared adorable family moments at the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings's state funeral.

The outstanding female politician’s pretty daughters courted attention with their elegant looks.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings's youngest daughter rocks long braids

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings's pretty dark-skinned daughter, who she allegedly had with Ghanaian businessman, sports administrator and President of World Rugby’s African association, Herbert Mensah, turned heads with her look.

She dressed in a classy, rich black lace long-sleeve top, which the fashion designer elevated with a collared beaded neckline to make her stand out among her sisters.

She completed her look with a long black skirt as she dressed decently to pay her last respects to her late grandmother.

Leilani Rawlings's younger sister has inspired many with her centre-parted braided hairstyle, which she neatly tied at the back.

Zanetor's third daughter looked flawless in expensive gold earrings, a necklace and matching bracelets to accessorise her look.

The young style influencer looked very sad as she poured soil on the late former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings's casket during the state funeral.

Amina Agyeman-Rawlings weeps at Nana Konadu's funeral

Amina Agyeman-Rawlings was inconsolable during her late mom and female empowerment activist Nana Konadu's state funeral.

The late Jerry John Rawlings's only son, Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, consoled his elder sister in viral photos.

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings got many Ghanaians teary-eyed as she recreated her late mom's look while weeping in viral photos.

Who is Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings?

Zanetor Agyeman‑Rawlings is a Ghanaian medical doctor, humanitarian and politician. Born on June 1, 1978, in Accra, she is the eldest daughter of former Ghanaian president Jerry John Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Before entering public office, Zanetor trained as a doctor at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and practised for over a decade, a background that helped shape her compassion and commitment to social welfare. In 2017, she became Member of Parliament for the Klottey‑Korle Constituency (Greater Accra region), a seat she has retained through successive elections (2020, 2024).

As MP, she is known for her activism, advocating for women’s and children’s rights, environmental protection, mental health awareness, and community development.

She has also held roles on parliamentary committees like Defence & Interior, Gender and Children, and Security and Intelligence.

Beyond politics and health, Zanetor carries a legacy of public service with grace, combining empathy, professionalism and a deep sense of responsibility.

Many see her as someone working not just for votes, but for meaningful change in the lives of constituents and across Ghana.

Rawlings's children's names and meanings

