John Peasah, in a social media post, commended Kwadwo Sheldon for calling out Ghanaian bloggers for their false reportage

The YOLO series actor noted that he had previously been a victim of malicious lies from the bloggers and was happy with Kwadwo Sheldon's remarks

John Peasah called out bloggers for their hypocrisy when they were held accountable for their false publications

Ghanaian actor John Peasah, renowned for his role as Drogba in the popular series, YOLO has slammed bloggers over their reportage of his health issues over the years.

The young actor took to his official Instagram page to share a video of famous Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon and his protégé Scanty criticising Ghanaian bloggers for fabricating negative stories without any evidence about him on social media on an episode of their Yawa Of The Day segment on the KSS YouTube show.

Reacting to the video, John Peasah commended Kwadwo Sheldon for gathering the courage to put the bloggers on notice for their untruthful reportage of him.

He noted that he had previously been a victim of malicious lies from the bloggers and was extremely happy that Kwadwo Sheldon shared his views about the issue.

Drogba of the YOLO series fame also called out bloggers for their hypocrisy when they were held accountable for their false publications.

In the caption of the social media post, John Peasah wrote:

"I’m grateful for your courage in calling out bloggers who spread lies without evidence; it’s refreshing to see someone standing up for truth, and I feel a weight lifted off my shoulders knowing I’m not alone. It’s astonishing how some bloggers spread lies without evidence, only to remain eerily silent when the tables turn. Their hypocrisy is a stark reminder of the double standards that plague our society."

John Peasah returned to the public scene for the first time since he reportedly received spiritual healing from the leader of the Christ Embassy Airport City Youth Church (CECY), Pastor Enoch Ofori Boamah at his Friday Night miracle service on August 30, 2024.

In the latest video, the young actor was spotted hanging out with his YOLO co-star Stephanie Younge, who played the role of Jane, his ex-girlfriend and baby mama in the popular series. The actress had visited his home to check up on him.

In recent years, John Peasah has been battling a demyelinating disease, a medical condition which affects the nerves in the brain, eyes, and spinal cord, which can lead to vision loss and immobility, among other effects.

He and his sister previously created a GoFundMe to seek $280,000 to cover the cost of his treatments after his condition continued to deteriorate. Former Ghana vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was among the few people who donated money to the embattled actor.

