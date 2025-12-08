The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, reportedly postponed a December 8 meeting with Daddy Lumba’s family ahead of the late legend's December 13 funeral

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu led a delegation to inform the Asante monarch of the upcoming funeral, while Ernestina Fosuh also led her side of the family to the meeting

Videos after the meeting showed Ernestina Fosuh and her faction full of smiles, while Faustina and Abusuapanin left apparently fuming

The family, led by Abusuapani Kofi Owusu, visited the Asante monarch on December 8, 2025, to inform him of the late singer’s upcoming funeral, scheduled for December 13 at the Baba Yara sports stadium.

A dispute has emerged between members of the highlife icon’s family since his death over his widowhood rites and the organisation of his funeral.

His immediate family, including his elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, also known as Akosua Brimpomaa, his direct uncle, Wofa Yaw Opoku, his maternal grandaunt, and others, have filed a lawsuit to stop his December 13 funeral from being held.

The faction argues that the family head has been organising their late relative’s funeral without their involvement.

They also accused Abusuapanin of withdrawing funds from the late singer’s memorial account without their consent.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu has also claimed that sole responsibility for organising Daddy Lumba’s funeral lies with him as the head of the royal Ekuona family of Parkoso and has proceeded despite their objections.

Amid the tensions, the two factions clashed at Manhyia, where videos showed Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and Ernestina Fosuh leading their respective factions to the Asantehene’s palace.

Manhyia Palace postpones funeral meeting

After the meeting at Manhyia, reports emerged that the Asantehene had postponed his encounter with the family to Thursday, December 11.

It is currently unclear what led to the decision to postpone the meeting, but the outcome appeared to please the Ernestina Fosuh faction more, as she emerged out of the meeting full of smiles.

Her uncle, Wofa Yaw Opoku, also appeared to be in a good mood as he left the meeting, apparently pleased with Otumfuo’s decision.

Ernestina Fosuh’s younger sister, Faustina, widely seen as a member of Abusuapanin’s camp, also appeared displeased after stepping out of the meeting, further fuelling speculation that things went wrong for their camp.

December 11 coincidentally happens to be the date for the first hearing in the lawsuit filed by Ernestina Fosuh and others against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

