Daddy Lumba’s family tensions have deepened as his sister, Ernestina Fosuh, has reportedly dragged Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to the Kumasi Central Police Station

According to reports, Ernestina Fosuh took the step after another alleged withdrawal was made from the Daddy Lumba funeral account

Ghanaians shared mixed reactions to the move, with many praising Ernestina Fosuh for taking a firm stand against the alleged squandering of funeral funds

Daddy Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh, also known as Akosua Brimpongmaa, has reportedly filed a case against her uncle, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, at the Kumasi Central Police Station.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Koforidua Flowers, blogger and YouTuber Grace TV reported from Kumasi on the latest development in Daddy Lumba's family drama.

He stated that Madam Ernestina Fosuh, accompanied by hiplife legend turned Evangelist, Papa Shee, and other family members, reported the alleged disappearance of funds from Daddy Lumba’s funeral account to the authorities on November 19, 2025.

He explained that Daddy Lumba’s sister discovered that a cheque had been signed to make a significant withdrawal from the account with the alleged intent to set up a billboard advertising the upcoming funeral.

Ernestina Fosuh reportedly felt that it was a misuse of funds, particularly with the funeral date yet to be finalised due to the ongoing court case.

Daddy Lumba’s funeral account, set in the lead-up to his one-week observance, is controlled by members of the since-dissolved funeral committee, headed by Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

Controversy already erupted over the disbursement of funds from the account after Daddy Lumba’s family head admitted to withdrawing GH¢30,000 to settle his hotel bills while in Accra.

