Daddy Lumba's family head reacted angrily to funeral postponement rumours, after a meeting with the Asantehene was postponed

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu threatened to smash a blogger's camera while driving away from the Manhyia premises

The Asantehene is reported to have postponed the meeting with Lumba's family to Thursday, coinciding with a pending lawsuit hearing date

Daddy Lumba's family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu got furious after a blogger suggested the funeral for the late highlife musician was not going to come off as scheduled.

Lumba, who passed away on July 26, 2025, is expected to be laid to rest on Saturday, December 13, 2025, with his final funeral rites on the same day at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ahead of the funeral, the late musician's family visited the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, on Monday, December 8, 2025. The visit, YEN.com.gh understands, was to officially invite the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to the funeral.

Watch the arrival of Lumba's abusuapanin at Manhyia below:

Hours after the arrival of Lumba's family at Manhyia, reports emerged that the Asantehene had postponed his encounter with the family to Thursday, December 11.

It is currently unclear what led to the decision to postpone the meeting, but the outcome appeared to please the Ernestina Fosuh faction more. Her uncle, Wofa Yaw Opoku, also appeared to be in a good mood as he left the meeting, apparently pleased with Otumfuo’s decision.

Ernestina Fosuh’s younger sister, Faustina, widely seen as a member of Abusuapanin’s camp, also appeared displeased after stepping out of the meeting, further fuelling speculation that things went wrong for their camp.

December 11 coincidentally happens to be the date for the first hearing in the lawsuit filed by Ernestina Fosuh and others against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

A dispute has emerged between members of the highlife icon’s family since his death over his widowhood rites and the organisation of his funeral.

Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin angry with bloggers

Moments after the meeting with Otumfuo was postponed, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu was spotted driving away in his car.

When some bloggers approached him to ask if Daddy Lumba's funeral had been postponed, Kofi Owusu angrily told off one of the bloggers and threatened to smash his camera for making such an utterance.

"Who told you it [Lumba's funeral] will not come off. I'm going to smash your camera," he said.

Reactions to Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin's Manhyia behaviour

The video of Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin behaviour towards the bloggers at Manhyia has sparked reactions online. Many observed that Kofi Owusu looked pained by the decision of Manhyia to postpone the meeting. Below are some of the comments

Gladys Osei said:

"Haha. Abusua's eyes are red."

Rita Adusei said:

"Oh my God. This man has no shame oo. Eye red paa."

Nhyiraba Boadi Patrick said:

"Nani awu."

Agnes Opoku said:

"We won't come oooo."

Awranaa Teide Ahenkese Tetteh

"Shameless paaa oo."

Daddy Lumba’s abusuapanin flaunts wife

