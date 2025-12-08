Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, stirred tension after inviting Ghanaians to attend the late singer’s December 13 funeral

In a video, the man nicknamed 'Tupac' disregarded a recent legal effort to stop the late singer's funeral and pleaded with the public to show up there

The video sparked backlash online, with many questioning his insistence on organising the funeral when Daddy Lumba's family was sidelined

Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, stirred drama on social media after officially inviting the public and prominent Ghanaians to attend the late singer’s funeral.

A dispute has arisen between the members of Daddy Lumba’s family since the late musician’s death on July 26, 2025.

His immediate family, including his elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, also known as Akosua Brimpomaa, his direct uncle, Wofa Yaw Poku, his maternal grandauntie, and others, have filed a lawsuit to stop his December 13 funeral from being held.

The plaintiffs allege that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, who is the head of the wider Ekuona royal family of Parkoso but not a direct relative of the late musician, has been carrying out funeral plans without their involvement.

They also accused him of withdrawing funds from a memorial fund set up for the late musician’s funeral without their approval.

The plaintiffs pleaded with the Kumasi High Court to halt Abusuapanin’s funeral plans, with the case set for a hearing on December 11, two days before the planned funeral.

Abusuapanin invites Ghanaians to Daddy Lumba’s funeral

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh that was shared by TikToker Deks360ghana on December 7, 2025, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu announced that the highlife legend's funeral was scheduled for December 13.

Surrounded by his own relatives and others with ties to Daddy Lumba, he pleaded with the public, prominent Ghanaians, and anyone who loved the late singer to attend the funeral to give the late musician a befitting farewell.

“We thank everyone for attending the one-week, and thank even those who did not make it, but supported through prayers, financially and in other ways. In the same vein, we wish you would join us to make this funeral very successful. We beg, no one should exclude themselves from this funeral.

"Whatever you plan to use to help Daddy Lumba, bring it to help us, so that God would reward you handsomely. So please come in your numbers, to make it a memorable event,” he said.

Reactions to Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin’s funeral invitation

Ghanaians on social media blasted Daddy Lumba’s funeral head for going ahead to plan his funeral despite fierce opposition from his immediate family members.

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below.

Daily Cast said:

"No Akosua Brempongmaa and Akosua Serwaa, no funeral."

Adofo Elijah wrote:

"It seems the right family has been taken out of the picture."

Nana_adwoabroni commented:

"By now, he was not even talking to him when he was alive."

The entertainment prefect😆🥰 said:

"I think this man is making fun of Lumba because I can't think far."

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu flaunts wife

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu had flaunted his wife publicly for the first time ahead of the late singer’s funeral.

In a TikTok video, the late singer's family head and his wife also sent a message to Daddy Lumba’s immediate family amid their ongoing legal battle.

