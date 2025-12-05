Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin, Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, has shown off his wife in public ahead of his relative's burial

In a TikTok video, the late singer's family head and his wife also sent a message to their relatives amid their recent legal battle

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's rare public sighting with his wife has stirred mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, the head of Daddy Lumba's family, has made a rare public appearance with his beautiful wife ahead of the late singer's funeral service, in a video on social media.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Thursday, December 4, 2025, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu wore an all-black outfit with dark sunglasses and a hat as he stepped out with his wife.

In the video, Daddy Lumba's family head beamed with excitement as he introduced his wife to a blogger he encountered on the streets.

He noted that he had accepted the '2pac' nickname Ghanaians had given him on social media during the court battle involving him and his family members.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu called for peace between his family members, including Daddy Lumba's two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, to ensure that the late singer's burial and other arrangements go on as planned.

He also appealed to his family members to listen to good counsel from elders and settle issues that may have stemmed from the recent court case.

Speaking about his marriage, he noted he and his wife had been together as a couple for 50 years, stating that they hardly fought and settled their issues whenever they had any disputes in their union.

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin's wife speaks about funeral

Speaking to the blogger, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's wife also appealed for peace between members of her husband's family.

She noted that Daddy Lumba hardly responded to allegations or controversies about him in public and called on his family members to end all hostilities ahead of his funeral.

She said:

"When Daddy Lumba was alive, he never responded whenever someone said something bad about him. When Dada KD died, people accused him of killing him, but he never reacted to the allegations."

"It is not okay for things to turn out badly after his death. We should stop the things we are doing. Let's unite and ensure that everything (the funeral) is done nicely."

The TikTok video of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and his wife speaking is below:

Daddy Lumba's family sues Abusuapanin over allegations

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's public appearance with his wife comes amid a new lawsuit filed against him by the late Daddy Lumba's family members, including his elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, Obaapanin Afia Adomah, Wofa Yaw Poku, Georgina Gyamfi, and Nana Afia Kobi.

The five plaintiffs have accused the late musician's family head of ignoring them and withdrawing money from a memorial account without permission.

They informed the court in a motion for an interlocutory injunction that, following the musician's passing, Kofi Owusu, the first respondent and head of the Ekuona Royal Family of Nsuta and Parkoso, allegedly established a funeral committee without their knowledge.

The plaintiffs claimed that Kofi Owusu had taken full control of the funeral plans, set December 13 for the burial, and even mounted billboards without consulting them.

They argued that going ahead with the funeral could interfere with ongoing police investigations into the musician’s death.

Abusuapanin and wife's public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Hafiz commented:

"Oh wow!!! She's beautiful! ❤️"

Sweet_lisa said:

"But to be frank, this man is not serious 😂."

Adjoa wrote:

"50 years together. Wow, it is not easy."

Odo Broni Ba Adwoa Fosua commented:

"Mama 2pac is pretty 🥰."

