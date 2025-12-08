Karma President’s 2024 Prophecy About Maame Tiwaa Surfaces After Her Death, Video Stirs Reactions
- A July 2024 prophecy by controversial seer Karma President, warning Maame Tiwaa that she faced spiritual danger, has resurfaced following her death
- In the video, he stated that Yaw Sarpong's disgruntled family were after her amid allegations that she had an illicit affair with the gospel legend
- The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with many Ghanaians praising Karma President while others dismissed his prophecy
Controversial Ghanaian seer Karma President has stirred reactions on social media after an old prophecy about Maame Tiwaa resurfaced after her death.
Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician, Maame Tiwaa, a member of the iconic Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo music group, passed away on December 7, 2025.
Her death was confirmed by the group's manager, Nana Poku Ashis, who shared a post about the tragedy.
He shared a video of Tiwaa on stage performing and captioned it:
"It is well hmmmmm!!"
Her death left many Ghanaians reeling, as she had been active in the past few weeks and even performed at the birthday celebration of Apostle Abraham Lamptey of Believers House of Worship towards the end of October.
Karma President’s Maame Tiwaa prophecy surfaces
After Maame Tiwaa’s death, a previous prophecy shared by Karma President about her has surfaced, sparking reactions on social media.
Before her death, the legendary singer was accused of snatching Yaw Sarpong from his wife due to their close relationship.
In June 2024, Yaw Sarpong's wife, Maame Pinamang, appeared on Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa FM and claimed she had been sidelined from taking care of her ailing husband because of his partner, Maame Tiwaa.
Following Maame Tiwaa’s death, Karma President shared a video originally shared on July 25, 2024, speaking about their issue.
He warned Maame Tiwaa that she had been spiritually taken to dark places by the disgruntled family of Yaw Sarpong and that she faced spiritual danger ahead.
The video of his prophecy has sparked heated debate after Maame Tiwaa’s death, with Ghanaians sharing mixed reactions to Karma President’s claim of foreseeing her death.
