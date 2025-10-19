Actress Regina Daniels’ stepson, Amir Nwoko, was spotted comforting the actress amid her marital crisis with Ned Nwoko

In the video, the Nollywood star looked distressed as she lamented about her husband's behaviour towards her.

Her stepson knelt beside her as he showed her care and support in the midst of the chaos, gaining attention online

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' stepson, Amir Nwoko, has been spotted comforting her amid her recent crisis with her husband, Senator Prince Ned Nwoko.

Regina Daniels' marriage to Senator Nwoko took a dramatic turn when a video of her accusing her husband of domestic violence surfaced online on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

Regina Daniels, looking distressed with several people around her, appeared to have fainted as those around her requested water and tried to calm her down.

Her utterances in the video suggested that he was going through an ordeal in her marital home.

"Not again, I can't stand the violence, it is too much. In Ned Nwoko's house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a Queen. Not again. I can't stand the violence, it's too much," she was heard saying.

In a touching moment amid the crisis, Regina's stepson, Amir Nwoko, was seen offering comfort to the distressed actress. The emotionally charged footage showed Amir kneeling beside Regina, wiping her tears as the confrontation unfolded outside their compound.

Regina Daniels' stepson consoles her

While making her complaints about her situation in the house, in the emotional video, Amir knelt beside Regina, wiping her tears.

The young man could be heard calling Regina "mum" as he provided reassurance during the difficult moment. He went on to affirm her worth and importance, responding to her remarks about feeling disrespected and devalued in the senator's household.

The gesture has resonated with many viewers online, with social media users praising Amir for his compassion and maturity in handling the sensitive family situation.

Watch the video below:

Ned Nwoko denies Regina Daniels' allegations

Meanwhile, Senator Nwoko denied the actress' allegations, accusing her of substance and alcohol abuse.

In the statement titled 'Regina's Unprovoked Carnage And Rampage In My House And In My Absence,' Nwoko expressed deep concern over the actress's health and safety, alleging that substance abuse has led to violent and erratic behaviour at home.

"Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation program, or I fear for her life and safety," the senator stated.

Nwoko claimed he urged his wife to enter a rehabilitation facility in Asokoro, Abuja, or abroad, particularly in Jordan, but alleged that Regina refused and relocated to an undisclosed location where she could easily access substances.

The lawmaker further alleged that the actress has been violent toward staff members, claiming she slapped and hit three of them in the past 48 hours and destroyed property, including cars and windows.

"I have other wives, and none will ever accuse me of violence. Regina is the violent one here," Nwoko stated in his post.

He shared a video of the alleged destruction Regina Daniels caused when she went on a rampage in the house.

See Ned Nwoko's reaction below:

