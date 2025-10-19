Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko, has reacted to trending allegations that he assaulted his wife

In an online statement, the Nigerian politician accused his wife of violent outbursts and property destruction in their home

He attributed Daniels' actions to substance and alcohol abuse and urged her to go for rehabilitation to save herself

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko, has reacted to allegations making the rounds on social media that he had physically assaulted his wife.



In a statement released on Sunday, October 19, 2025, the Delta North senator denied the allegation and rather accused his 25-year-old wife of being the root cause of their ongoing marital problems.

Regina Daniel accuses husband of domestic violence

A video surfaced online on Saturday, October 18, 2025, in which Regina Daniels appeared distressed with several people surrounding her. The footage showed the actress appearing to faint as those around her requested water and tried to calm her down.

Her utterances in the video suggested that he was going through an ordeal in her marital home.

"Not again, I can't stand the violence, it is too much. In Ned Nwoko's house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a Queen. Not again. I can't stand the violence, it's too much," she was heard saying.

Commentary on social media claimed the actress' husband had beaten her after a misunderstanding and even sent thugs after her.

Ned Nwoko accuses Regina Daniels of addiction

However, the 64-year-old Ned Nwoko insists that his wife's video on social media and the social media commentary are not the truth, adding that the actress was the violent one.

Addressing the allegations on Facebook, the senator indicated that Regina was battling substance and alcohol addiction and was refusing to undergo rehabilitation.

Nwoko expressed deep concern over the actress's health and safety, alleging that substance abuse has led to violent and erratic behaviour at home.

"Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with dr*gs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation programme, or I fear for her life and safety," the senator stated.

Nwoko claimed he urged his wife to enter a rehabilitation facility in Asokoro, Abuja, or abroad, particularly in Jordan, but alleged that Regina refused and relocated to an undisclosed location where she could easily access substances.

The lawmaker further alleged that the actress has been violent toward staff members, claiming she slapped and hit three staff members in the past 48 hours and destroyed property, including cars and windows.

"I have other wives, and none will ever accuse me of violence. Regina is the violent one here," Nwoko stated in his post.

He also accused two individuals, Sammy and Ann, of supplying drugs to the actress, claiming that recent chaos in their home involved a confrontation with a nurse who allegedly exposed Regina's drug use.

He shared a video of items in the house allegedly destroyed by Regina Daniels in one of her rampages.

Regina Daniels, who rose to fame as a child actress and has become one of Nollywood's most recognisable faces, married Senator Nwoko, a lawyer and politician, as his sixth wife in 2019.

The couple has two children together, Prince Munir and Prince Khalifa Nwoko. The actress was recently reported to be pregnant with her third child.

Their marriage has long drawn public attention due to the couple's significant age gap of almost 40 years.

