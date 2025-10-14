Media personality Blakk Rasta has shared what he claims were Daddy Lumba’s final words while on his sick bed

The music legend could be heard in the audio expressing gratitude to a dear loved one who stood up to help him when he was in need

The audio came out amid a legal battle between the late singer's two wives over who should be recognised as his legal spouse

Ghanaian media personality Blakk Rasta has stirred social media reactions after he shared Daddy Lumba’s alleged last words on his sick bed.

Daddy Lumba's reported last words on his death bed is shared by Ghanaian media personality, Blakk Rasta. Image credit: @daddylumbaofficial, @the_blakk_empire_media

Source: TikTok

Legendary highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025.

He passed away after a short illness at his East Legon home, sending the country into mourning.

Daddy Lumba battled chronic health problems during his final years stemming from spinal surgery he underwent after being involved in a car crash.

After his death, a legal battle has erupted between his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, over who should be recognised as his legal spouse and subsequently have a solid claim to his large estate.

Blakk Rasta shares Daddy Lumba’s last words

Amid the trending controversy surrounding Daddy Lumba’s wives, Blakk Rasta has opened up on the final moments of the music legend.

He said that despite his deep suffering, Daddy Lumba was only interested in expressing gratitude to those who helped him during his final moments.

Blakk Rasta played an audio obtained from US-based Ghanaian social media personality and a self-acclaimed Daddy Lumba relative, Valentina Agyeiwaa aka Afia Schwarzenegger.

In the audio, which Blakk Rasta claimed was the late music legend’s last words on his sick bed, he spoke about the help musician Kojo Antwi gave him during his life.

He debunked rumours that there was a rift between them and said he owed his music rival a lot.

Source: YEN.com.gh