Ghanaian sound engineer Albert Oparrah Mensah, affectionately known as Mr Opah, has reportedly passed away, sending waves of grief across the music industry

His death was announced by gospel musician Great Ampong during a live interview with Maame Frimpomaa Korankye on Lawson TV on Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Mr Opah, a blind but trailblazing sound engineer, started his career as a musician in the 1970s and produced classics for icons like Mark Annim Yirenkyi, Nana Ampadu, and others

Musician Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, popularly known as Great Ampong, announced Mr Opah’s death during an interview with Maame Frimpomaa Korankye on Lawson TV on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

The blind sound engineer, who worked with many legendary names in Ghanaian music, reportedly passed away in the early hours of December 10.

Great Ampong said he received a call just before entering the studio that Mr Opah had passed away and expressed consternation over the number of prominent people losing their lives in 2025.

“Many people have died in Ghana this year, and not just ordinary people but very prominent individuals. Even one passed away this morning, our father who helped us at the start of our careers and produced many of our songs, Mr Opah, the blind sound engineer. Mr Opah died this morning. I received the call just as we entered the studio,” he said.

"2025 came to take away only the prominent people from this country. Mr Opah produced many great songs for me, Mark Annim Yirenkyi, and many others. May God keep his soul and condolences to his family."

The news of Mr Opah’s death stirred sorrow on social media as many Ghanaians mourned the passing of another great legend.

Who was Mr Opah?

Mr Opah was a blind sound engineer who had been active in the music scene from the 1970s.

He was known as the founder of Oparrah Digital Studios and produced many greats in the Ghanaian music industry.

Mr Opah’s collaborators included Mark Annim Yirenkyi, Comfort Annor, Nana Ampadu, Mark Awotwe Quainoo, Great Ampong, and many others.

He also gained acclaim throughout the years for not just pioneering but innovating sound engineering in Ghana as he continued to master his craft through the changing technological landscape.

In an interview with Kwaku Opare in 2018, the legendary engineer stated that he went blind during his childhood after falling ill.

“I was around three or four years old when I had a seizure. At the time, there wasn't a lot of enlightenment, so people tried many different kinds of remedies on me, until I was eventually taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, my sight was gone, and it never returned,” he said.

Despite his lack of eyesight and the challenges that presented in a country like Ghana, Mr Opah started out as a musician, playing in a band.

In a 2022 interview with TV XYZ, he said that he believed his talent was a gift from God that was passed down to him through a dream.

“I dreamt, and someone gave me the gift. I used to be in a band. I quite remember we had travelled to perform when I dreamt, and I received something from a person. I didn't know what it was, but later, when my talent started to manifest, I realized that was the gift,” he said.

Mr Opah won many awards for his music, including the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2018 Glam Style Awards. An indigene of the Brong Ahafo Region, he was a staunch member of the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) church. He attended the School for the Blind in Akropong-Akuapem, passing out in 1980.

