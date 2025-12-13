The funeral service for the late highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, was held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Daddy Lumba: Late Singer’s Children Pay Heartfelt Tribute at His Funeral Service in Kumasi

Source: Instagram

The legendary music icon passed away at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, at the age of 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025 after a battle with illness.

Several important Ghanaian dignitaries, including Nana Acheampong, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and Dr Frank Amoakohene, attended the solemn event.

Some family members of the late Daddy Lumba, including his children, younger sister Faustina Fosu, Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and second wife Odo Broni, were present to bid farewell to the late singer.

The late musician's first wife Akosua Serwaa, elder sister Ernestina Fosu, Papa Shee and other members of the immediate family, who were in a public dispute with the Abusuapanin over the funeral arrangements, did not attend the event.

Daddy Lumba's children pay tribute at funeral

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Daddy Lumba's children honoured their late father with a heartfelt tribute to bid him farewell.

Speaking at the event, the music icon's first son, Calvin Kwadwo Fosu, detailed the past memories he shared with his late father.

He also stated the values Daddy Lumba instilled in him and his siblings before his untimely passing.

The late singer's eldest daughter and second child, Denise Nana Ama Fosu, and Odo Broni's eldest son also shared emotional tributes to their late father.

The Instagram videos of Daddy Lumba's children paying tribute to their late father at the funeral are below:

Source: YEN.com.gh