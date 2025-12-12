The Accra High Court has overturned the ruling that prohibited the late Daddy Lumba's funeral ceremonies

It came after the applicants failed to comply with the order to pay GHC2 million by 2:00 pm on December 12

Some social media users have commented on the viral videos which bloggers have posted on Instagram

The Accra High Court has lifted the injunction preventing the funeral of the late Daddy Lumba.

The judge has authorised Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and his team to proceed with the funeral preparations for the event scheduled for December 13.

Court Lifts Injunction For Abusuapanin To Plan Daddy Lumba’s Funeral, Ghanaians React

Source: TikTok

In a ruling delivered earlier today, the court noted that the affidavits presented suggested the immediate family had been excluded from the funeral planning. The judge emphasised that the merits of the case must be carefully considered.

Lawyers for both parties were recalled to court, where the judge ordered the applicants to appear before 2:00 pm today and settle the costs incurred in the funeral preparations by paying GH¢2 million into the court.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghana prepares for Lumba's funeral on December 13

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after the court changed its ruling on December 12, 2025, at exactly 2 pm, after the deadline payment failure. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Kwadwo Owusu Gyamfi

"Someone stolen my car, sent him to court and the court says yes the car is mine but the thief purchase fuel in to the car so until i refund the thief's fuel money, then the thief can continue use my car. He should go and rest. Finally we will have peace of mind."

Marie-Sara Adjei

"This country ankasa is a circus ground…. Anyway, let’s hope the flood comes on the 25th. That’s the only I believe in now."

Aku Sika

"A country called Ghana."

All Rounda Gh

"Abusuapanin's interest is to bury the body at all costs, not even the funeral itself. He would even be satisfied if the body is buried and the funeral is postponed."

Kwadwo Boadu Ayeboafo

"Who’s going to the kuna?."

Margaret Akosua Ahoshie Tamakloe stated:

"Rest well Legend DL."

The Instagram video is below:

Decor for Lumba's December 13 funeral trends

The head of the late Daddy Lumba's family has contracted top event vendors to plan and coordinate the late legendary Ghanaian musician's funeral in December.

On the early morning of December 12, 2025, the court told Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and the planning committee to halt all arrangements.

The judge declared that the immediate maternal family of the musician to pay GH¢2m by 2 pm if they want to do the autopsy and find the exact cause of the Highlife musician's death.

Due to the applicants' failure to fulfil the deadline, their plea was dismissed, removing the legal obstacle and permitting the scheduled funeral festivities to proceed.

The family can now move forward with final preparations, according to Thomas Kwadwo Osei, the family head's attorney, who called the court's ruling a big relief.

The Instagram video is below:

Ernestina Fosuh speaks after court ruling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ernestina Fosu, who has spoken following the court's approval of her request to postpone Daddy Lumba's funeral.

Following a significant court victory, the late singer's older sister celebrated and explained her plans in a video.

Ghanaians reacted to Ernestina Fosu's comments over the injunction regarding Daddy Lumba's burial.

Source: YEN.com.gh