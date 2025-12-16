Actress Doris Ogala is heartbroken over Chris Okafor's wedding news, claiming he had used and dumped her

In a viral video, the actress alleged that she had been in a relationship with Okafor since 2017 and has lost many things

Ogala's video divided opinions with fans empathising with and criticising her in equal measure

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has publicly expressed disappointment following reports that Chris Okafor, who she claims to have been in a relationship with since 2017, is planning to marry another woman.

The actress took to social media to voice her concerns after a photo surfaced online showing Okafor with his reported fiancée.

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala accuses Chris Okafor of using and dumping her for another woman. Photo source: @mma_ogala, @chrisokaforministries

Source: Instagram

In an emotional video on her Instagram page, Ogala made several serious allegations against the 'man of God', claiming their relationship had devastating consequences for her life.

Among her claims, the actress alleged that she suffered a miscarriage and accused Okafor of making a video of the incident public.

Ogala stated that her life has not been the same since the alleged fallout with Okafor, adding that she had lost everything including her younger brother.

She stated she had been preparing to move into Okafor's residence and threatened to visit his church to address the congregation about their relationship.

Ogala vowed to prevent the wedding from proceeding, making concerning statements about the situation.

Actress Doris Ogala vows to Chris Okafor from marrying another woman after allegedly using her. Photo source: @mma_ogala

Source: Instagram

This is not the first public confrontation between Ogala and Chris Okafor. The actress had previously engaged in a prolonged online dispute with him, making various allegations, including claims of being owed ₦45 million (about GH₵360k).

In previous statements, she alleged that the individual told her no one would believe her if she spoke publicly about the money.

Watch Doris Ogala's Instagram post below:

While Doris Ogala did not explicitly name Chris Okafor, it is no secret that Pastor Chris Okafor, the founder and leader of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, also known as Liberation City, recently got engaged and is expected to marry soon.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Doris Ogala's Chris Okafo allegations

The video video has sparked reactions online. Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh compiled.

queenlero said:

"Man say make u leave your husband, come follow am. You self follow leave your husband to come begin date am. And in your wildest dream, u think say such man go marry you..."

ltzsibyl said:

"Chris na pastor with half pass eye oo 😂 leave that man mama he nor deserve you, you fine pass that man."

okimcmexbig said:

"Ahhhhh Chris????? Omo u dated the devils uncle am sorry sis but ahhhhh Chris noooo ah."

best_of_equals said:

"An imposter made you to leave your legally married husband, same thief killed your only brother and made you commit series of abortions, yet you wanna settle with such a man some of you ladies are beyond delusional."

funny_aquila said:

"Man of God say make we flee from fornicatiòn...yet he Dey nack sister Doris …. Omo this matter never clear 😩."

Mercy Johnson defends Regina Daniels against Nwoko

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mercy Johnson had spoken up online for her embattled colleague and friend, Regina Daniels.

Regina Daniels, who was having marital troubles, accused her husband, Ned Nwoko, of having her brother, Sammy West, arrested

In a reaction on Instagram, Mercy Johnson condemned the arrest of Regina's brother and called for his immediate release.

Source: YEN.com.gh