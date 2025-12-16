Doris Ogala vs Chris Okafor: Actress Cries as Pastor is Set to Marry Claims She Lost His Babies
- Actress Doris Ogala is heartbroken over Chris Okafor's wedding news, claiming he had used and dumped her
- In a viral video, the actress alleged that she had been in a relationship with Okafor since 2017 and has lost many things
- Ogala's video divided opinions with fans empathising with and criticising her in equal measure
Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has publicly expressed disappointment following reports that Chris Okafor, who she claims to have been in a relationship with since 2017, is planning to marry another woman.
The actress took to social media to voice her concerns after a photo surfaced online showing Okafor with his reported fiancée.
In an emotional video on her Instagram page, Ogala made several serious allegations against the 'man of God', claiming their relationship had devastating consequences for her life.
Among her claims, the actress alleged that she suffered a miscarriage and accused Okafor of making a video of the incident public.
Ogala stated that her life has not been the same since the alleged fallout with Okafor, adding that she had lost everything including her younger brother.
She stated she had been preparing to move into Okafor's residence and threatened to visit his church to address the congregation about their relationship.
Ogala vowed to prevent the wedding from proceeding, making concerning statements about the situation.
This is not the first public confrontation between Ogala and Chris Okafor. The actress had previously engaged in a prolonged online dispute with him, making various allegations, including claims of being owed ₦45 million (about GH₵360k).
In previous statements, she alleged that the individual told her no one would believe her if she spoke publicly about the money.
Watch Doris Ogala's Instagram post below:
While Doris Ogala did not explicitly name Chris Okafor, it is no secret that Pastor Chris Okafor, the founder and leader of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, also known as Liberation City, recently got engaged and is expected to marry soon.
Watch the Facebook video below:
Reactions to Doris Ogala's Chris Okafo allegations
The video video has sparked reactions online. Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh compiled.
queenlero said:
"Man say make u leave your husband, come follow am. You self follow leave your husband to come begin date am. And in your wildest dream, u think say such man go marry you..."
ltzsibyl said:
"Chris na pastor with half pass eye oo 😂 leave that man mama he nor deserve you, you fine pass that man."
okimcmexbig said:
"Ahhhhh Chris????? Omo u dated the devils uncle am sorry sis but ahhhhh Chris noooo ah."
best_of_equals said:
"An imposter made you to leave your legally married husband, same thief killed your only brother and made you commit series of abortions, yet you wanna settle with such a man some of you ladies are beyond delusional."
funny_aquila said:
"Man of God say make we flee from fornicatiòn...yet he Dey nack sister Doris …. Omo this matter never clear 😩."
Mercy Johnson defends Regina Daniels against Nwoko
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mercy Johnson had spoken up online for her embattled colleague and friend, Regina Daniels.
Regina Daniels, who was having marital troubles, accused her husband, Ned Nwoko, of having her brother, Sammy West, arrested
In a reaction on Instagram, Mercy Johnson condemned the arrest of Regina's brother and called for his immediate release.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh