Ghanaian actress Felicity Ama Agyeman, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, has joined the list of divorcees in Ghana

The A-lister celebrity addressed the rumours about her marriage in a viral interview with the co-host of TV3 morning show Cookie Tee

Some social media users have applauded the proud Asanti woman for sharing her story to inspire the youth

Award-winning Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown has confirmed that she officially announced her divorce from Maxwell Mensah on December 17, 2025.

The celebrity mom, who recently celebrated her 48th birthday in August 2025, was a guest on the TV3 Morning Show with Cookie Tee.

Nana Ama McBrown says she will never remarry after leaving Maxwell Mensah. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

McBrown says she won't marry again

The host of the Onua Showtime program, Nana Ama McBrown, disclosed that she has decided not to marry again after her last relationship, which lasted for 12 years.

She mentioned that divorcing the father of her child, Baby Maxin, has been the best decision of her life, emphasising that life isn't all about marriage.

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah looked happy together before she confirmed her divorce on December 17, 2025. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

I’m at my happiest right now. Yes, I’m divorced, and I’m not ashamed to say it. We handled it beautifully. My ex-husband and I are on good terms — we talk regularly, we see each other, and I still visit our family home to see my in-laws. Everything is peaceful. I’m a happy woman. We remain the best of friends. There was no bitterness between us. We were both tired, so we sat down, had an honest conversation, and mutually decided to move on."

McBrown says she was married only traditionally

Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama McBrown clarified that her wedding was strictly traditional, with no legal formalities involved.

The popular brand influencer further added that the decision to end the marriage was mutual and free of bitterness.

McBrown also mentioned that her ex-husband, Maxwell Mensah, had asked her to wear her wedding ring, a request she does not object to.

McBrown calls Maxwell Mensah a good man

Despite their separation, Nana Ama McBrown admitted that her ex-husband, Maxwell Mensah, is a good man.

She emphasised that they maintain a cordial relationship, but they are not the best team players when it comes to marriage.

"He is a great guy. I still feel for him, but I got tired of the marriage. I will not marry again. I can have more children, but I won’t marry again," she noted.

Ghanaians react to McBrown's video

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown as she spoke about having more children after divorcing Maxwell Mensah. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Eric Ameonu commented:

"I guess birth can be given without marrying or remarrying."

Stephen Sewe stated:

"Excuse me, this is largely a cultural issue among the Ashantis. Divorce is relatively common, as many women do not feel obliged to bow or submit to men, while some men, on the other hand, struggle to understand and accept this reality."

Pogbe Wise reacted:

"When independent women talk every knee shall bow."

Mamudu Bukari stated:

"You drink enough water and you will conceive."

Cliff Sarkcess Taylor commented:

"Okyeame Kwame really saved himself from this chaos."

Yeman T-dollar commented:

"Single mother mode activated."

Daniel Humphrey commented:

"Marry again. One bad husband can't be used as a yardstick. There are a lot of beautiful marriages out there. You're a decent public figure. If you won't marry again, concentrate on taking care of your daughter and other people's children. God will bless you!."

