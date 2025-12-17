Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has confirmed her divorce in a viral interview with Cookie Tee on the TV3 morning show.

The host of Onua Showtime on Onua TV shared details about her marriage, which quickly became a trending topic on Instagram.

“I Was Married Only Traditionally” – Nana Ama McBrown Confirms Divorce, Speaks on Property Sharing

McBrown says she was married only traditionally

Nana Ama McBrown clarified that her marriage was solely a traditional one, attended by family and close friends.

She boldly confirmed that she did not have a civil marriage, which would have required the couple to formally sign divorce papers under the guidance of their lawyers.

The celebrity mother stated that she was married for 12 years and requested a divorce in 2023 after realising she needed peace in her life.

She also pointed out that Ghanaians should applaud celebrities who openly share their relationships on social media, acknowledging that it is not easy to maintain such appearances.

McBrown praises her ex-husband Maxwell

Nana Ama McBrown has also praised her ex-husband, Maxwell Mensah, for being a caring and supportive partner.

She reflected on their marriage and separation, mentioning that they never fought or had any misunderstandings.

She added that the only time they disagreed was during the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, but they quickly reconciled, and everything returned to normal.

