Swedru-based businessman and influencer Abu Trica came under renewed scrutiny after an old 2018 video of him flaunting wealth resurfaced following his arrest by the FBI

Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, was arrested on December 11, 2025, by the FBI with support from Ghanaian security services

The resurfaced clip showing him posing beside a then-new Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG Coupe split opinion online, with some arguing it suggested long-standing wealth

An old video of Swedru-based businessman, Abu Trica, flaunting wealth has sparked debate over his arrest by the FBI.

Abu Trica flaunts massive wealth in a resurfaced 2018 video. Image credit: AbuTrica

He was accused of being part of a criminal network that had targeted elderly victims in the United States in romance fraud schemes since 2023.

The syndicate had reportedly defrauded their victims out of more than $8m, with Abu Trica fingered as a key asset in moving the proceeds of crime from the United States to accross the world.

Over the years, the popular socialite had grabbed attention for flaunting lavish wealth, owning multiple cars and mansions and showing off huge wads of cash.

Questions over his source of wealth were heavily debated until his arrest by the FBI settled the debate.

Old video of Abu Trica flaunting wealth

After his arrest, an old video of Abu Trica flaunting wealth from the year 2018 has stirred a new debate on social media.

In the video, the viral sensation was seen standing beside a red Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG Coupe, which was the latest model of the car at the time.

The photo stirred heated debate, with some netizens saying the car demonstrated he had always been wealthy and not made his name from fraud as alleged.

Other said it only proved he had been a fraudster for a long time, with the debate ongoing as the Swedru-based star faced extradition to the United States for his alleged crimes.

