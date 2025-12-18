Abu Trica shared a TikTok video showing both the interior and exterior of a multi-million-dollar mansion just days before his arrest

The footage featured polished floors, modern lighting, spacious rooms, and a grand exterior, reinforcing his reputation for flaunting wealth online

The video went viral, sparking admiration and questions about the source of his wealth, now intensified due to his legal troubles

A few days before his arrest, Ghanaian social media personality Abu Trica, also known as Frederick Kumi, shared a video on his TikTok page showcasing what appeared to be a newly built mansion.

Abu Trica shows off the newly built mansion he never moved into before his arrest. Image credit: Abu Trica/TikTok

Abu Trica was arrested on December 11, 2025, after he was apprehended in Ghana.

He was arrested through a joint operation between the FBI and local authorities for his alleged role in an $8 million romance scam targeting elderly victims in the United States.

In the video, Abu Trica showcased the outside and inside of the expensive mansion.

The video showed a well-built mansion with modern design, big rooms, shiny floors, lights, and nice finishing touches, all suggesting it was almost done.

Check out the video of the mansion's interior below on TikTok:

The outside was also impressive, with a large yard and a grand building that showed off luxury and wealth.

Abu Trica is known for showing off what seems to be a high-end lifestyle on social media. He often posts videos and photos of fancy cars, posh watches, money, and lots of property, creating an idea of great wealth.

Social media reacted to the mansion videos

This has gotten him fans, but also caused quite a bit of controversy. The mansion video is just another property on the growing list of valuable properties he's shown off online.

The video came up again after his arrest, which made people talk about it even more. Many went back to the post and formed their own opinions.

The TikTok video didn't point to any legal problems, but because of when it appeared, it's a hot topic in talks about his public image.

As online talks go on, the mansion video is one of the last big lifestyle posts Abu Trica shared before he was arrested.

This solidifies its place in the story about his rise, how much people noticed him, and the attention he's gotten because of his social media fame.

Check out some comments below:

Phina's Bloom & Apparel commented:

"May God and the gods of your hometown and my hometown speak for you 🙏❤️much love."

Grace of God commented:

"See you after 20 years."

Same God commented:

"Hmm Days ago wey you posted this 😔."

Akwasi Preman commented:

"May God give you all your wishes🙏."

owusuedward456 commented:

"God will see you through, bro."

New video shows Abu Trica's ₵48,205,361 mansion interior and exterior.

Abu Trica's multi-million dollar mansion surfaced online

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica was arrested in a coordinated cybercrime operation and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

A video of his Swedru mansion surfaced online, showing both the exterior and interior of the property.

The mansion is estimated to be worth $4.2 million, featuring luxurious interiors, imported furniture, and a modern, expansive compound.

