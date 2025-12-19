The widow of the late Ejisu MP John Kumah, Ghanaian preacher Apostle Lilian Kumah, has remarried in a private ceremony on December 19, 2025.

The beautiful daughter of Lilian Kumah captivated everyone with her stunning appearance on her mother's wedding day.

John Kumah’s wife remarries after a year

Ghanaian preacher Apostle Lilian Kumah remarried a year after her husband's passing in a lavish ceremony. The mother of six, who tragically lost her soulmate when her husband passed under sad circumstances, has found love again.

A Facebook post seen by YEN.com.gh showed the new bride, Lilian, in a stylish bridal robe ahead of her nuptials.

The General Overseer of Disciples of Christ Ministries looked flawless with heavy makeup and a beautiful frontal hairstyle while eagerly awaiting to marry her better half.

According to reports, the woman of God married a man named Samuel Aryeequaye at a wedding ceremony held in Obuasi, in the Ashanti Region.

Huldah Kumah shines at her mom's wedding

At the private event, which was attended by close family members, friends, and church associates, the cleric’s lovely daughter, Huldah Boatemaa Kumah, caught everyone’s attention with her stylish look.

Huldah Boatemaa Kumah looked overjoyed for her mom, rocking a yellow corseted dress that highlighted her curves. She turned heads with her long braided hairstyle and flawless makeup, showing her full support for her beloved mother.

In the trending photos, Lilian Kumah’s bridesmaids, cousins, and children were spotted in matching outfits for the traditional wedding ceremony.

Huldah Boatemaaa Kumah joins debate team

One of the children of the late Ejisu MP, Huldah Boatemaa Kumah, who read a heartfelt tribute about her father during his funeral rites, has her mom proud.

The graduate of the prestigious Holy Child school has joined the Ghana National Debate team in a viral photo.

Lilian Kumah's new husband graduates from IPLS

Samuel Aryeequaye, the Secretary General at the Diplomatic Envoy Model United Nations (DEMUN has marked another academic milestone.

In a trending photo, he graduated from the Institute of Paralegal Training and Leadership Studies (IPLS), a private training and development institute located at Zibra Street, Resolution Zone, off the Pokuase-Amanfrom Road in Accra.

Lilian Kumah, who is now Lilian Aryeequaye, was present to support her lover at the graduation ceremony.

5 things about Lilian Kumah’s new husband

