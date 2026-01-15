Ebo Noah has appeared before the Adenta Circuit Court for a second hearing after previously being remanded into police custody for two weeks

In a video, the embattled self-styled prophet hid his identity from the media as he and his alleged accomplices arrived at the court in handcuffs

Footage of Ebo Noah's arrival at the Adenta Circuit Court has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians who saw the social media footage

Self-styled Ghanaian prophet Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, made his second appearance at the Adenta Circuit Court on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at Frafraha, Accra, weeks after his arrest over his failed doom prophecy.

Self-styled prophet Ebo Noah arrives at the Adenta Circuit Court for his second hearing with his face covered on January 15, 2026. Photo source: @ghbrain_, @tinanewsgh

Source: Instagram

The viral internet sensation had previously been remanded into police custody for two weeks and ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital during his last appearance in court on Friday, January 2, 2026.

Why was Ebo Noah arrested?

Ebo was arrested on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

A photo of him in handcuffs was circulated by various news outlets to confirm the news of his apprehension.

Reports indicated that the IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting Team carried out his arrest and that the self-styled prophet was facing charges of false communication, deliberately misleading the public, and publishing false news with the intent to cause fear and panic.

Ebo Noah's arrest was related to his doomsday prophecy, which failed to materialise on Christmas Day.

The Facebook photo of Ebo Noah in handcuffs after his arrest is below:

Ebo Noah's flood prophecy

Ebo Noah went viral in Ghana and worldwide a few months ago after videos of him building multiple structures, which appeared to be several arks in Elmina, surfaced on social media.

The young man, whom many people have accused of being a content creator, claimed to have received a divine message from God to build an ark to save people from the destruction of the world.

Ebo Noah prophesied that a catastrophic flood would destroy the earth on Thursday, December 25, 2025, and that his ark would keep humanity safe from the disaster.

In anticipation, he invited any individual who believed in his prophecy and wished to secure a place in the ark to contact him.

However, on December 24, the self-styled prophet claimed that his prophesied flood would no longer happen, explaining that God had changed his mind and would no longer destroy the world due to his fasting and prayers.

Ebo Noah's face covered during court appearance

In a series of videos seen by YEN.com.gh on January 15, 2026, Ebo Noah, wearing a T-shirt and jean shorts, was escorted into the Adenta Circuit Court building along with his alleged accomplice by a security operative.

The self-styled prophet and his alleged accomplice were seen handcuffed together as they marched from the parking lot.

Ebo Noah arrives at the Adenta Circuit Court in handcuffs on January 2, 2025, to face charges over his failed flood prophecy. Image credit: @secretblogger1, @occupygh, EboNoah/Facebok

Source: TikTok

Ebo Noah, who had covered his face with a nose mask, bent down his head on several occasions to avoid being filmed by an onrushing crowd of media personnel.

The Instagram videos of Ebo Noah's second appearance at the Adenta Circuit Court are below:

Ebo Noah's second court appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Elikemgoka5 commented:

"Chaley, it is okay. At least, fine him and let him pay, then we move on."

Jeymadethiss said:

"He dey cry, or he dey hide? Which one?"

Juliana Odoom wrote:

"Leave the boy alone, ah! What's all this? What happens to the doom prophets?"

Ebo Noah's mother begs for his release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Ebo Noah's mother had begged for his release from police custody days after his first appearance in court.

In a viral video, she pleaded with President John Mahama, the IGP, and other personalities, admitting that her son was wrong for his prophecies.

Ebo Noah's mother also opened up about her family's financial struggles and stated that they were unable to continue with her son's court case.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh